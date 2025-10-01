Note: mod compatibility

As usual, we've had this update available as a beta for a few weeks so that the community can get a head start on updating their stuff. If you rely on mods that are broken by this update, you can load the previous version of the game by right-clicking the game in Steam, going to Properties, choosing Betas, and then choosing the "last_update" beta branch. But please hop on the newest version as soon as you can!



New Tracks!

More Stuff!

Full Changelog:

Three new songs: "Danse Macabre," "The Skeleton Rag (Remix)," and "Hungarian Dance #5!"



Audio settings can now be tweaked in the Pause screen.



In collections of custom tracks, Default sort is now alphabetical.



Added ability to sort tracks by track tag.



Adjusted the logic that checks for duplicate trackrefs when packaging a Tootmaker track.



Bugfix: Fixed issue where default tracks wouldn't initially load when changing languages.



What's Next for Trombone Champ in 2025

This track mainly adds two spooky tracks for Halloween, plus a bonus track! But it does some other stuff too!Firstly, this update adds two tracks for Halloween:by Camille Saint-Saëns, and a fun remix of The American Quartet'sWe originally wanted "The Skeleton Rag" to be in the game for last year's Halloween, but we started work on the track too late and didn't have time to get the update live before the holiday.We've also added another track for no reason:This is an incredible piece of music, and the background art is among our favorites.(Note: "Hungarian Dance No. 5" is one of the few tracks that was purchased from an audio library, so it's not streaming-safe.)Now, when you pause the game, you can adjust basic audio settings. Previously, if you wanted to adjust audio levels, it was super annoying! You'd need to quit the song you were playing, go all the way to the main menu, adjust the sliders, and then load another song to see if it sounded right.Finally, we made some adjustments to how tracks are loaded in order to support potential DLC later in the year. The game supports two formats: json (custom tracks) and binary (base game tracks). Previously, binary tracks would always look in one specific folder to load their content. Now, binary tracks are much more flexible, and we should be able to drop DLC content into the game easily! Stay tuned for more.We've starting working on our next game (unannounced), but we have more Trombone Champ stuff in the pipeline! Previously, we'd planned to tackle controller stuff for this update. However, our priorities shifted a bit. We've spent a ton of time on the Nintendo Switch update, plus a ton of time on "secret stuff" that we hope to announce around the holiday season!Here's where we are:We hope you enjoy this update... Stay tuned for more and thank you for your patience!