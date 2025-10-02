Changelog – Update 19.2.1
Gun Usage
Made several improvements to Gun Usage
Made it less punishing to shoot an NPC unjustified so that it's not immediately game over
Allowing multiple shots to be taken before the game says it's game over
Fixed an issue causing game over when firing too quickly at suspect
Added information about Concealed Weapon Permit to Background Check
Fixed several localization issues within the handbook explaining Gun Usage
Fixed missing effects for clients in multiplayer
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Fixed character switches to Frank Miller when swapping between saves
Fixed character switches to previously selected character when entering a Patrol Car
Fixed incorrect intution triggering after arresting a car thief and calling for arrest transport
Patrol Cars
Fixed shaky MPV & MRV at low speeds
Improved LOD transition of bullbars
Graphics
Fixed uniforms not displaying correctly in Main Menu and in-game
Fixed uniform sleeves clipping through shoulder while aiming (thanks, CatPaw Modding Team!)
Stability & Performance
Fixed a crash that occurrs when NPC prepares for a fight
Fixed a crash that occurrs when NPC tries to look towards the player while aiming a gun
Fixed a crash occurring in multiplayer when host enters a vehicle
Fixed a crash occurring in multiplayer when joining while host is in a gun fight
Make sure to follow our socials to not miss anything:
Changed files in this update