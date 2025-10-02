 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20209100 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog – Update 19.2.1

Gun Usage

  • Made several improvements to Gun Usage

    • Made it less punishing to shoot an NPC unjustified so that it's not immediately game over

    • Allowing multiple shots to be taken before the game says it's game over

    • Fixed an issue causing game over when firing too quickly at suspect

  • Added information about Concealed Weapon Permit to Background Check

  • Fixed several localization issues within the handbook explaining Gun Usage

  • Fixed missing effects for clients in multiplayer

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

  • Fixed character switches to Frank Miller when swapping between saves

  • Fixed character switches to previously selected character when entering a Patrol Car

  • Fixed incorrect intution triggering after arresting a car thief and calling for arrest transport

Patrol Cars

  • Fixed shaky MPV & MRV at low speeds

  • Improved LOD transition of bullbars

Graphics

  • Fixed uniforms not displaying correctly in Main Menu and in-game

  • Fixed uniform sleeves clipping through shoulder while aiming (thanks, CatPaw Modding Team!)

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed a crash that occurrs when NPC prepares for a fight

  • Fixed a crash that occurrs when NPC tries to look towards the player while aiming a gun

  • Fixed a crash occurring in multiplayer when host enters a vehicle

  • Fixed a crash occurring in multiplayer when joining while host is in a gun fight

