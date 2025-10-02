After two years of development, Rated Sudoku 1.0 is finally here! Priced at $14.99 with a 20% launch discount. Have fun!
Improvements
- Adjusted puzzle difficulty and content in the beginner campaign
- Improved technique descriptions in the analysis interface
- Added warning when generating partial puzzles with Mutant Fish techniques in custom games, as testing shows near-zero generation probability for this technique type
- Enhanced technique dropdown sorting - techniques from the same family are now grouped together for better usability
- Added different avatar frames for players with varying scores on the leaderboard to showcase skill levels
- Removed level 6 (Fish) from the beginner tutorial as it's too challenging for newcomers
- Added standard format strings to puzzle details page for easy puzzle copying
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where skills could sometimes be used on already filled cells
- Fixed non-classic XYZ-Wing incorrectly drawing straight lines
- Fixed missing achievement for completing the beginner tutorial
- Fixed occasional double scrollbars in level details
- Fixed puzzle editor sometimes not responding when adding givens
- Fixed uneditable text input masks in the puzzle generator interface
- Fixed campaign level lock states not updating correctly after switching save files
- Fixed chains not auto-adjusting thickness when resizing panels in drawing mode
- Fixed inability to properly open gameplay interface after viewing images in campaign level details
- Fixed occasional crashes when generating puzzles
- Fixed occasional crashes when generating partial puzzles
- Fixed partial puzzle generation resulting in zero puzzle ratings
- Fixed skill hotkey Z triggering when using undo shortcut Ctrl+Z in gameplay
- Fixed coordinate axes not scaling with panel size in drawing mode
