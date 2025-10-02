 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20209023
After two years of development, Rated Sudoku 1.0 is finally here! Priced at $14.99 with a 20% launch discount. Have fun!

Improvements

  • Adjusted puzzle difficulty and content in the beginner campaign
  • Improved technique descriptions in the analysis interface
  • Added warning when generating partial puzzles with Mutant Fish techniques in custom games, as testing shows near-zero generation probability for this technique type
  • Enhanced technique dropdown sorting - techniques from the same family are now grouped together for better usability
  • Added different avatar frames for players with varying scores on the leaderboard to showcase skill levels
  • Removed level 6 (Fish) from the beginner tutorial as it's too challenging for newcomers
  • Added standard format strings to puzzle details page for easy puzzle copying


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where skills could sometimes be used on already filled cells
  • Fixed non-classic XYZ-Wing incorrectly drawing straight lines
  • Fixed missing achievement for completing the beginner tutorial
  • Fixed occasional double scrollbars in level details
  • Fixed puzzle editor sometimes not responding when adding givens
  • Fixed uneditable text input masks in the puzzle generator interface
  • Fixed campaign level lock states not updating correctly after switching save files
  • Fixed chains not auto-adjusting thickness when resizing panels in drawing mode
  • Fixed inability to properly open gameplay interface after viewing images in campaign level details
  • Fixed occasional crashes when generating puzzles
  • Fixed occasional crashes when generating partial puzzles
  • Fixed partial puzzle generation resulting in zero puzzle ratings
  • Fixed skill hotkey Z triggering when using undo shortcut Ctrl+Z in gameplay
  • Fixed coordinate axes not scaling with panel size in drawing mode

Changed files in this update

