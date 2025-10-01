Hello! I am once again back with an update, which a few of you might notice looks a little familiar...

On the previous attempt at releasing this patch, we quickly discovered a critical error that made the game completely unplayable for certain users. With no quick fix in sight, the decision was made to roll back the patch and try again in a few days. So here we are, back for round 2!

Following the release of The Girl from Arkanya I spent many, many hours watching streams and reading feedback. In patch 1.03, I have taken some of the most requested Quality of Life improvements and implemented them into the game. For those who have not yet completed the game, this should hopefully make your experience much better! And for everyone who has already completed the game, rest assured that new content is coming, and these changes should hopefully improve your experience quite a bit when you return for it!

New Features

Quest icons have been added to the treasure inventory and sell menu

When the player has a quest to obtain a certain Treasure Item, such as Iron Ore, Silver Ingots, or Kokura Leaves, an indicator will now appear on top of that item in the Treasure Inventory, the Sell Treasure Menu, and in Chests.

Additionally, the Sell All function on the Sell Treasure Menu will no longer sell items needed for active quests. Players may still sell these items but must select them manually to do so.

Note that this system does not apply to items for quests which are not active.

When picking up treasure or consumables, an icon will now appear over the player's head to show what it was

Each time the player picks up an item, an image of that item will pop up over their head briefly to indicate what it was.

This change was made for better visual clarity and to go along with the change making it faster and easier to pick up items.

If the player attempts to pick up a consumable they have no room for, they will automatically consume it

If, for example, a player has 4/4 Cheese and walks over another cheese, they will automatically gain the healing effect of the Cheese.

This effect does not trigger the consumable animation, meaning the player's movement and abilities will not be interrupted.

Note that this still occurs even if the player is at full health.

This change applies to Beer, Cheese, and Rum at this time. If, in the future, more consumables are added that can drop on the ground, it will apply to them as well.

Minor Improvements

Items which spawn on top of the player previously required the player to move off of the item, then back onto it to pick it up. Now, the item will automatically be picked up without the player needing to move.

Henry the Blacksmith now acknowledges when the player has completed all of his quests with appropriate dialogue. Furthermore, the random dialogue branch where Marisa asks Henry if he can make Messers will no longer appear after the first upgrade quest, as Marisa should know by then that Henry can make Messers.

It is now possible to start the second chapter of Kloe's quest at night, by visiting her in the Apotheke. Previously, she would leave at night, forcing the player to wait until morning.

A small visual effect now plays when the player regains health from a healing item.

Added breakable jars to the north cave on Mt. Roraima to better indicate to the player that they should walk forward.

Bug Fixes

Kurupira's Claw now correctly transforms Palempukus (spikey turtle)

Fixed a minor graphical issue in Upper Windberg

Fixed a minor graphical issue in Lower Windberg

Fixed a minor graphical issue in Mt. Roraima north cave

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Rum was not accurate



