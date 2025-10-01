This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Kings, Queens and Sovereigns!

It’s a pleasure to meet you again! Our architects are still working hard and we’re happy to share some of our latest features and news!

We have been working on our next endgame mechanic (Marvels and Masterworks), more QoL features and visual changes.

We want to thank you for your support as well. For the occasion, we are also releasing a new version for our PTB.

Please join us on Discord or on the forums and let us know your thoughts!

We are very excited to read your feedback and suggestions!

Price change notice

First of all, we would like to announce our final price change for City Tales: Medieval Era. After the Autumn Sales, on October 6th (~6pm CET), the final price will increase up to $22.99/€22.99

That said, here are a few things we are working on and our latest news:

Controlled Building placement

A highly requested feature since the beginning was to be able to place your buildings wherever you wanted. It took us some time to implement it again as is was slightly different to how we envisioned the mechanic and we still wanted to make clear that the Influence Area would be tied to the District itself and not the building.

However, we know how important it is for you to be able to build the city you envisionned and we want to give you more agency in the placement. This feature is only be available in Bard Mode for now.

Bridges (Not on PTB)

The country of Lars is filled with lush rivers, giving life to such luxuriant verdant landscape. Until then, our villagers were bravely crossing them on foot but we couldn’t let them nearly drown! So of course we had to build bridges. Design is not final yet, please let us know your thoughts!

Marvels and Masterwork (Not on PTB)

Without knowing it, you probably already built one: The Castle was your very first Masterwork. This system will challenge you to optimize your production chains and engage further with your companions to create unique buildings with perks!

This mechanic will also feature a brand new resource: Companion Prestige, that we will detail in our next update. The goal is to engage you toward the challenge, not because you are inherently forced to but because you will get satisfying outcomes from it.

Roadmap

Last but not least, here is our updated roadmap!

PTB 0.4.0.1

Finally, we are releasing a new build for our PTB with the following features:

Highlights

[Bard mode] Can choose on which exact parcel(s) a building is placed

Adds control to upgrade the hovered building (ctrl+click by default)

UI - Production chain panel: Adds resource quantity and trends Adds building actions (see, building, pause, unpause) Adds the potential usage of the selected resource

UI - Resource tooltip: Compact information by default, and adds detailed mode Includes inactive buildings

Replaces destruction cursors (now one for each destruction mode)

Other

Adds effect to the castle (increases the influence area size of districts) (no UI yet)

Highlights their assigned building when selecting a companion

Improves height adaptation of fisherman and trade port docks

To access the public test branch

Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Public Test Branch”

Share your feedback, bug reports and thoughts

Join our Discord and go to the #Public-Test-Branch channel

Reply to our PTB Survey

Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:

https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport

More to help? Leave a feedback!