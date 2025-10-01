- Fixed an issue where the super effect of Relic: Experience Potion would not trigger correctly when already at max level.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not spawn correctly when the super effects of Condition Modifier: Quenching Effect and Relic: Universal Elixir triggered simultaneously.
- Fixed an issue with the abnormal visual display of Relic: Lightning Rod.
- Fixed an issue where the super effect of Relic: Boomerang caused the scene transition after defeating a Boss to not display correctly.
1.0.2 bug fix
Magic Book now grants immunity to all damage, hoping this will improve the negative experience associated with Spellbook.
