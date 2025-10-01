 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20208786
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Update Notes – Version 0.25.1.2

  • 12 Creature Slots: Added 12 dedicated slots for creatures, offering greater tactical depth and field control.

  • Card Draw Mechanic (change): At the start of each turn, players now draw 1 card from their deck. This applies to both equipment and creature cards, allowing for more dynamic and evolving strategies.

  • Graphic Improvements: Refined various visual elements for a smoother and more immersive experience.

  • Gameplay Behavior Fixes (change): Adjusted several core mechanics and interactions to improve consistency and overall flow.

  • Skill – Karma (update): Karma cards gain +1 at the start of your turn. If they remain in your hand, they gain an additional +1 at the end of your turn.

Changed files in this update

