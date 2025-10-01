12 Creature Slots: Added 12 dedicated slots for creatures, offering greater tactical depth and field control.

Card Draw Mechanic (change): At the start of each turn, players now draw 1 card from their deck. This applies to both equipment and creature cards, allowing for more dynamic and evolving strategies.

Graphic Improvements: Refined various visual elements for a smoother and more immersive experience.

Gameplay Behavior Fixes (change): Adjusted several core mechanics and interactions to improve consistency and overall flow.