Hey, Junkers! 🌍🛠️

We’re back with another hotfix — this time focusing on improving Russian translations, fixing UI quirks, and adding a few small but useful gameplay safeguards. Thanks to our community for pointing out details that make a big difference — your feedback is shaping the game every step of the way! 💙

Full Hotfix Details

Added Unstack Character option: press X (keyboard) or LB (gamepad) to reset the player’s position if stuck

Fixed alignment of trash bin labels Wastepaper and Plastic that were overlapping outside the bin lid

Blocked the ability to exit vehicles inside the parcel when doors are too close to the wall

Fixed text wrapping for Invert mouse vehicle in Options (RU version).

Fixed text wrapping on the board showing the number of Wrecks at the Stationary Press.

Improved Russian translations: 👇

какие новости → Новости

Крауч → Присесть

Спринт → Бег

Пересечение → Перекрёсток

Двигай влево → Повернуть налево

Двигаться вправо → Повернуть направо

Разблокировать транспорт → Восстановить транспорт

Fixed text wrapping for the Russian Resource Market (ТОРГОВАЯ ПЛОЩАДКА)

Added Russian translations for all NPC names

Updated Russian translations for items: Small Drill, Copper Pot, Gold Bar

Corrected translations in the Auction widget

Client’s offer → Предложение Клиента

Final offer → Финальное предложение

Fixed Russian translations on the Large Map

Pointer of player → Указатели игрока

Other → Другое

Processing machines → Обрабатывающие машины

Parcel working right → Участок – Работает исправно

Junkman’s cart → Тележка старьевщика

Pile of metal trash or car for Crusher → Куча металлолома или машина для Стационарного Пресса

Vending beer machine → Торговый автомат с пивом

Improved Russian translations in the Options menu:

Graphical Presets → Графические установки

Minimum → Минимум

Framerate → Частота кадров

Street traffic → Уличный траффик

Sound of combine wheel → Звуки инструментов из комбинированной панели

Fixed Russian translation of the word "Default" in keybinding widgets for Machines, Vehicles, and Character

Improved translations for the Packer Crane controls

Поднять орудие → Поднять кран

Опустить орудие → Опустить кран

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

SPECIAL PROMOTION! -61%

Also please support steamthumbsup 🙂