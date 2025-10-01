Environment
Added : New playable area - Sawmill
Bug Fixes And Improvements
Fixed: an issue where game saves could break when switching between online and offline mode.
Fixed: a wooden stair bug where it was visible to the host but not to joining players.
Fixed: wooden stairs not taking damage properly (they can now be destroyed as intended).
Fixed & Optimized: vehicle replication — improved how replication data is handled for better stability.
Performance Updates
Changed the default server map.
Exposed more event triggers for GameInstance to improve flexibility and optimization.
Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch