POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
1 October 2025 Build 20208657 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Environment

  • Added : New playable area - Sawmill

Bug Fixes And Improvements

  • Fixed: an issue where game saves could break when switching between online and offline mode.

  • Fixed: a wooden stair bug where it was visible to the host but not to joining players.

  • Fixed: wooden stairs not taking damage properly (they can now be destroyed as intended).

  • Fixed & Optimized: vehicle replication — improved how replication data is handled for better stability.

Performance Updates

  • Changed the default server map.

  • Exposed more event triggers for GameInstance to improve flexibility and optimization.

