
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20208498 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.13 – STARKAGE: cyber prisons and bouncing fireballs


New Level 14: STARKAGE


Welcome to the most dangerous prison in the galaxy:

- 🛸 Your mission: rescue alien diplomats and escort them to the teleporter alive.

- 🔫 The problem: guards shoot at you and at the diplomats you’re trying to save.

- 🚪 The temptation: you can open other cells… but most contain violent alien inmates who’ll gladly smash you.

- 🔥 Final boss: a creature that spits **fireballs bouncing all around the prison**. Dodge like a pro while trying to take it down.

Chaos? Yes. Fun? Absolutely.

Quest and Steam now equal


- The native Meta Quest version now includes the same 16 levels as Steam.

- No more split chapters: full content, same price.

Other changes and improvements


- We swapped Level 4 with Level 9 (yes, now they’re where they should be).

- Improved graphics and animations to make everything shine even brighter.

In short: cyber prisons, impossible rescues and bouncing fireballs everywhere.

