Version 1.0.13 – STARKAGE: cyber prisons and bouncing fireballs





New Level 14: STARKAGE



Welcome to the most dangerous prison in the galaxy:



- 🛸 Your mission: rescue alien diplomats and escort them to the teleporter alive.



- 🔫 The problem: guards shoot at you and at the diplomats you’re trying to save.



- 🚪 The temptation: you can open other cells… but most contain violent alien inmates who’ll gladly smash you.



- 🔥 Final boss: a creature that spits **fireballs bouncing all around the prison**. Dodge like a pro while trying to take it down.



Chaos? Yes. Fun? Absolutely.





Quest and Steam now equal



- The native Meta Quest version now includes the same 16 levels as Steam.



- No more split chapters: full content, same price.





Other changes and improvements



- We swapped Level 4 with Level 9 (yes, now they’re where they should be).



- Improved graphics and animations to make everything shine even brighter.



In short: cyber prisons, impossible rescues and bouncing fireballs everywhere.



