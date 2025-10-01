Additions
Pumpkin Head cosmetic is now available at the depot
Added team outlines to co-op modes
Added Passenger seats for Scout Car
Additions-Builder
Added decoration builder object Semi cargo container open
Changes
Wall run movement will now use acceleration and momentum when active
Updated strafe animations
Updated tower map background
Weapon Changes
Tweaked golden gun aim offset
Bug Fixes
Fixed contra city background building performance issues
Fixed game crash when selling too much fish to the fisherman
Fixed first person wall kick animation constantly repeating itself if the player spammed the jump key during a wall run
Fixed emotes breaking movement sync
Fixed bug that allowed players to spam place healing boxes
Fixed co-op game mode not allowing players to drive vehicles
Fixed customization UI soft lock caused by pressing ESC when customizing a character
