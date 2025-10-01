 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208405
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Pumpkin Head cosmetic is now available at the depot

  • Added team outlines to co-op modes

  • Added Passenger seats for Scout Car


Additions-Builder

  • Added decoration builder object Semi cargo container open


Changes

  • Wall run movement will now use acceleration and momentum when active

  • Updated strafe animations

  • Updated tower map background


Weapon Changes

  • Tweaked golden gun aim offset


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed contra city background building performance issues

  • Fixed game crash when selling too much fish to the fisherman

  • Fixed first person wall kick animation constantly repeating itself if the player spammed the jump key during a wall run

  • Fixed emotes breaking movement sync

  • Fixed bug that allowed players to spam place healing boxes

  • Fixed co-op game mode not allowing players to drive vehicles

  • Fixed customization UI soft lock caused by pressing ESC when customizing a character

Changed files in this update

