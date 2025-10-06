There are also a few new features and many bug fixes included in this update. You can now transfer gems of any type quickly via keyboard shortcuts, hover the mouse over a commander and press e.g. alt+f to add a fire gem to the commander, alt+backspace removes a gem instead. There are also new kinds of fay folk that can be summoned as well as a new ability that improves fay folk summoning. And as usual there is some new commands for mod makers as well.
General
- New Nation: Zemaitia
- More Fay Folk
- New rituals: Awaken the Dreamwild, Herd of Moose
- New ability: Fay Royalty
- New pretenders: Great Moose, Ghost Moose
- Can now transfer gems from lab to commanders via shortcuts in many screens
- Mounted commanders now also get +2 map move
- Arcane Decree can now completely block Astral Disruption
- Bringer of Fortune will no longer bring events while under siege
- Recruitable unit could look like it had cast a global enchantment, fixed
- Magic items (e.g. lifelong protection) could sometimes incorrectly affect mount too
- Message for most important unit healed
- Less chance of accidentally losing a weapon if swapping where there is no lab
- Print morale bonus from death magic in stat details
- Communion masters with conservative gem use didn't try to cast higher level spells
- Network lobby games with loaded maps didn't take cave layout setting into account
- Sleep resistance now partially protects against dreamlands
- Shortcut 'x' to repeat last bless effect
- Shortcut backspace to remove it again
- Vafur Flames could affect flying units outside fort
- Print missile shield hits in the battle log
- Sea of Ice no longer hinders usage of nexus gate
- MA Atlantis reef warrior couldn't be recruited in coastal forts
- Fixed bug where illusions could dissolve right at start of battle
- Income can no longer be traced through impassable borders
- Black Goats with demon riders no longer have morale penalty
- Spell AI fix regarding chain lightning
- Advance & cast in peoples arena caused a bit weird behavior
- Commander reclaim mount order could result in fall damage when old mount disappeared
- Life after deathed units could escape dying after battle
- Truesight/darkvision didn't negate twilight -2 prec
- Fix for cavalry getting smaller and smaller in PD box
- Fix for expiring NAPs in disciple games
- Fix for nations preferring to start in mountains or highlands
- Spiritform and not ethereal now protects against bleed/frozen/burning
- Illusions could not hurt other illusions, fixed
- Fix for certain globals attacking cave wall provinces
- Gods & prophets can now never fail retreat morale roll
- New twiceborn shapes (Illithid and some wight hags)
- Fix for highland provinces not displaying winter overlay
- Network clients can now handle larger turn files
- Poison now also reduces the precision stat
- Foul Air graphical effect can now be seen in caves/darkness too
- Igor Könhelm's Tome now grants the corpse stitcher ability
- Event fixes
- Stat and typo fixes
Modding / Map Making
- New event command: #var0units
- New event commands: #maybeaddsite, #maybehiddensite
- New spell commands: #sizecost, #twiceborncost
- New monster command: #3castbattlespell
- Detect infinite loops in rituals
- New monster/item mod commands: #faysummon
- New monster mod command: #tolerateund
Changed files in this update