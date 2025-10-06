 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 20208375
A new nation called Zemaitia is now available for the late age. Zemaitia is a nation of Chudes and humans who have lived hidden in their forests since the Black Knights of Ulm conquered their heartland. With time the Ulmish conquerors succumbed to the dweomer of the forests and became part of the nation. Now the Chudes and humans of Zemaitia emerge from the forests accompanied by antlered knights to reclaim lands once theirs.

There are also a few new features and many bug fixes included in this update. You can now transfer gems of any type quickly via keyboard shortcuts, hover the mouse over a commander and press e.g. alt+f to add a fire gem to the commander, alt+backspace removes a gem instead. There are also new kinds of fay folk that can be summoned as well as a new ability that improves fay folk summoning. And as usual there is some new commands for mod makers as well.


General
  • New Nation: Zemaitia
  • More Fay Folk
  • New rituals: Awaken the Dreamwild, Herd of Moose
  • New ability: Fay Royalty
  • New pretenders: Great Moose, Ghost Moose
  • Can now transfer gems from lab to commanders via shortcuts in many screens
  • Mounted commanders now also get +2 map move
  • Arcane Decree can now completely block Astral Disruption
  • Bringer of Fortune will no longer bring events while under siege
  • Recruitable unit could look like it had cast a global enchantment, fixed
  • Magic items (e.g. lifelong protection) could sometimes incorrectly affect mount too
  • Message for most important unit healed
  • Less chance of accidentally losing a weapon if swapping where there is no lab
  • Print morale bonus from death magic in stat details
  • Communion masters with conservative gem use didn't try to cast higher level spells
  • Network lobby games with loaded maps didn't take cave layout setting into account
  • Sleep resistance now partially protects against dreamlands
  • Shortcut 'x' to repeat last bless effect
  • Shortcut backspace to remove it again
  • Vafur Flames could affect flying units outside fort
  • Print missile shield hits in the battle log
  • Sea of Ice no longer hinders usage of nexus gate
  • MA Atlantis reef warrior couldn't be recruited in coastal forts
  • Fixed bug where illusions could dissolve right at start of battle
  • Income can no longer be traced through impassable borders
  • Black Goats with demon riders no longer have morale penalty
  • Spell AI fix regarding chain lightning
  • Advance & cast in peoples arena caused a bit weird behavior
  • Commander reclaim mount order could result in fall damage when old mount disappeared
  • Life after deathed units could escape dying after battle
  • Truesight/darkvision didn't negate twilight -2 prec
  • Fix for cavalry getting smaller and smaller in PD box
  • Fix for expiring NAPs in disciple games
  • Fix for nations preferring to start in mountains or highlands
  • Spiritform and not ethereal now protects against bleed/frozen/burning
  • Illusions could not hurt other illusions, fixed
  • Fix for certain globals attacking cave wall provinces
  • Gods & prophets can now never fail retreat morale roll
  • New twiceborn shapes (Illithid and some wight hags)
  • Fix for highland provinces not displaying winter overlay
  • Network clients can now handle larger turn files
  • Poison now also reduces the precision stat
  • Foul Air graphical effect can now be seen in caves/darkness too
  • Igor Könhelm's Tome now grants the corpse stitcher ability
  • Event fixes
  • Stat and typo fixes


Modding / Map Making
  • New event command: #var0units
  • New event commands: #maybeaddsite, #maybehiddensite
  • New spell commands: #sizecost, #twiceborncost
  • New monster command: #3castbattlespell
  • Detect infinite loops in rituals
  • New monster/item mod commands: #faysummon
  • New monster mod command: #tolerateund


Changed files in this update

