New Nation: Zemaitia



More Fay Folk



New rituals: Awaken the Dreamwild, Herd of Moose



New ability: Fay Royalty



New pretenders: Great Moose, Ghost Moose



Can now transfer gems from lab to commanders via shortcuts in many screens



Mounted commanders now also get +2 map move



Arcane Decree can now completely block Astral Disruption



Bringer of Fortune will no longer bring events while under siege



Recruitable unit could look like it had cast a global enchantment, fixed



Magic items (e.g. lifelong protection) could sometimes incorrectly affect mount too



Message for most important unit healed



Less chance of accidentally losing a weapon if swapping where there is no lab



Print morale bonus from death magic in stat details



Communion masters with conservative gem use didn't try to cast higher level spells



Network lobby games with loaded maps didn't take cave layout setting into account



Sleep resistance now partially protects against dreamlands



Shortcut 'x' to repeat last bless effect



Shortcut backspace to remove it again



Vafur Flames could affect flying units outside fort



Print missile shield hits in the battle log



Sea of Ice no longer hinders usage of nexus gate



MA Atlantis reef warrior couldn't be recruited in coastal forts



Fixed bug where illusions could dissolve right at start of battle



Income can no longer be traced through impassable borders



Black Goats with demon riders no longer have morale penalty



Spell AI fix regarding chain lightning



Advance & cast in peoples arena caused a bit weird behavior



Commander reclaim mount order could result in fall damage when old mount disappeared



Life after deathed units could escape dying after battle



Truesight/darkvision didn't negate twilight -2 prec



Fix for cavalry getting smaller and smaller in PD box



Fix for expiring NAPs in disciple games



Fix for nations preferring to start in mountains or highlands



Spiritform and not ethereal now protects against bleed/frozen/burning



Illusions could not hurt other illusions, fixed



Fix for certain globals attacking cave wall provinces



Gods & prophets can now never fail retreat morale roll



New twiceborn shapes (Illithid and some wight hags)



Fix for highland provinces not displaying winter overlay



Network clients can now handle larger turn files



Poison now also reduces the precision stat



Foul Air graphical effect can now be seen in caves/darkness too



Igor Könhelm's Tome now grants the corpse stitcher ability



Event fixes



Stat and typo fixes



New event command: #var0units



New event commands: #maybeaddsite, #maybehiddensite



New spell commands: #sizecost, #twiceborncost



New monster command: #3castbattlespell



Detect infinite loops in rituals



New monster/item mod commands: #faysummon



New monster mod command: #tolerateund



A new nation called Zemaitia is now available for the late age. Zemaitia is a nation of Chudes and humans who have lived hidden in their forests since the Black Knights of Ulm conquered their heartland. With time the Ulmish conquerors succumbed to the dweomer of the forests and became part of the nation. Now the Chudes and humans of Zemaitia emerge from the forests accompanied by antlered knights to reclaim lands once theirs.There are also a few new features and many bug fixes included in this update. You can now transfer gems of any type quickly via keyboard shortcuts, hover the mouse over a commander and press e.g. alt+f to add a fire gem to the commander, alt+backspace removes a gem instead. There are also new kinds of fay folk that can be summoned as well as a new ability that improves fay folk summoning. And as usual there is some new commands for mod makers as well.