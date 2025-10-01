【优化&更新】
追加了序章CG两张。重刷对应场景可解锁新CG图鉴
【参考公告栏路线：（校外-2）（开红色阀门）】
优化游玩逻辑，增加了小部分选项对话
追加了“和谐版”选项，开启后会将部分教室血腥暴力文字做和谐修改，小幅度修改结局。
首次启动游戏的玩家会在教程内选择是否开启，除此之外也可在系统设置内开关（需在标题界面内设置）
修复了艺俊线查看黑板后会卡死的问题
*新增自助反馈bug窗口：https://www.wjx.cn/vm/tG4q2qR.aspx#
2025.10.01 内容更新
