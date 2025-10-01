 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208358 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:59:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【优化&更新】

追加了序章CG两张。重刷对应场景可解锁新CG图鉴

【参考公告栏路线：（校外-2）（开红色阀门）】


优化游玩逻辑，增加了小部分选项对话


追加了“和谐版”选项，开启后会将部分教室血腥暴力文字做和谐修改，小幅度修改结局。

首次启动游戏的玩家会在教程内选择是否开启，除此之外也可在系统设置内开关（需在标题界面内设置）


修复了艺俊线查看黑板后会卡死的问题


*新增自助反馈bug窗口：https://www.wjx.cn/vm/tG4q2qR.aspx#

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3689661
