Major Audio fx polish
Fix:Mammon boss, Ledger Slam shock wave ability applying DOT effect instead of instant damage
Add splash effect to enemy hits
Barrier Brute health stat and reward spawn probablities for Elemental Perk and Companion Perk
Fix:Melee attack characters, stucking when attacking and player character is not detected
v0.0.116 Patch Notes
