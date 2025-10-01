 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208270 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Major Audio fx polish

  • Fix:Mammon boss, Ledger Slam shock wave ability applying DOT effect instead of instant damage

  • Add splash effect to enemy hits

  • Barrier Brute health stat and reward spawn probablities for Elemental Perk and Companion Perk

  • Fix:Melee attack characters, stucking when attacking and player character is not detected

Changed files in this update

Depot 3144321
