1 October 2025 Build 20208169
Update notes via Steam Community
* New Elite: Crimson Wraith
* New Elite: Gorzod Skulltracker
* Fixed bug with Spirit of Bear and Spirit of Wolf cast range
* When failed to cook a meal, it now will show Charred Remains in Cooking Oven, but it won't be added to inventory
* Rogue Balance: New Veteran Skill Evasion
* To balance the addition of new armor slots and upcoming legendary gear, we've adjusted the following attribute bonuses:
- 10 CON now grants 0.3% block chance (previously linked to STR)
- 10 CON now grants 2.5 poison resist bonus (previously 5)
- 10 DEX now grants 0.3% critical chance (previously 0.4%)
- 10 DEX now grants 0.8% accuracy (previously 1%)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
