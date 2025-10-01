* New Elite: Crimson Wraith

* New Elite: Gorzod Skulltracker

* Fixed bug with Spirit of Bear and Spirit of Wolf cast range

* When failed to cook a meal, it now will show Charred Remains in Cooking Oven, but it won't be added to inventory

* Rogue Balance: New Veteran Skill Evasion

* To balance the addition of new armor slots and upcoming legendary gear, we've adjusted the following attribute bonuses:

- 10 CON now grants 0.3% block chance (previously linked to STR)

- 10 CON now grants 2.5 poison resist bonus (previously 5)

- 10 DEX now grants 0.3% critical chance (previously 0.4%)

- 10 DEX now grants 0.8% accuracy (previously 1%)