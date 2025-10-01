We've just given all you wonderful haunters access to the latest starter deck: Creative.

With it, you can pick up to 10 cards from your unlocked "Collection" and start tormenting your visitors with the tools of your choice.

Keep in mind though, since this deck option is very powerful, we've disabled any XP-gain or achievement-unlocking with it!

Next to the new starter deck, we've also done some fixing and balancing.

Oh, and we have another announcement, later this week... 🎃👻

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.

If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

New starter deck: Custom/creative deck.

Added SFX: Unhallowed Ground GrowingUnease DeadManWalking SeismicBloom

Performance pass on Influencer portraits.

Fixed a typo in the description of the Crematorium room.

Fixed Bugs