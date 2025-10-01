 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208158 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
We've just given all you wonderful haunters access to the latest starter deck: Creative.

With it, you can pick up to 10 cards from your unlocked "Collection" and start tormenting your visitors with the tools of your choice.

Keep in mind though, since this deck option is very powerful, we've disabled any XP-gain or achievement-unlocking with it!

Next to the new starter deck, we've also done some fixing and balancing.

Oh, and we have another announcement, later this week... 🎃👻

Changes

  • New starter deck: Custom/creative deck.

  • Added SFX:

    • Unhallowed Ground

    • GrowingUnease

    • DeadManWalking

    • SeismicBloom

  • Performance pass on Influencer portraits.

  • Fixed a typo in the description of the Crematorium room.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed a crash resulting from undoing a move of a basic room after undoing a move of a rotated room like the entrance.

  • Fixed the end building button not activating after undoing a move with a valid layout.

  • Fixed a removed keybind still working after restarting the game.

