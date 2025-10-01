 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20208146 Edited 1 October 2025 – 18:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed missing sound on a skeleton enemy;
- Fixed navigation on some menus with mouse and keyboard or gamepad;
- Fixed moonwalking enemy that would go out of the room;
- Improved attack pattern for the Frost Troll;
- Fixed breakable chains triggering more than once when hit;
- Fixed jump during hard fall animation;
- PT-BR localization fix for one of Potisto's lines;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1292461
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1292462
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1292463
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link