- Fixed missing sound on a skeleton enemy;
- Fixed navigation on some menus with mouse and keyboard or gamepad;
- Fixed moonwalking enemy that would go out of the room;
- Improved attack pattern for the Frost Troll;
- Fixed breakable chains triggering more than once when hit;
- Fixed jump during hard fall animation;
- PT-BR localization fix for one of Potisto's lines;
Update v1.0.12
