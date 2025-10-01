- Completed map: Nelvanna, a tropical island retreat for Aeland royalty.
- Completed map: Cape Malby, a town on the Gallimun Peninsula to the West of the Aeland mainland.
- Completed map: Old Cobb, a larger mostly uninhabited island filled with monsters to hunt and loot to plunder.
- Completed map: Maybank, a pirate loot cache Island and more recently home to a massive, majestic, and deadly beast.
- Added a chance for the player to find a loot stash after random enemy encounters on the world map.
- Most non-dialogue messages now appear instantly instead of using the visual typing effect.
- Added a subtle glint to establishment signs to indicate which buildings can be entered (and have a completed interior).
- Added a game option to reduce the number of civilians to boost performance.
- Fixed a number of bugs causing framerate stuttering (still working to squash more).
Achipelago Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3090671
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3090672
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update