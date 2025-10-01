 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208140 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Completed map: Nelvanna, a tropical island retreat for Aeland royalty.
  2. Completed map: Cape Malby, a town on the Gallimun Peninsula to the West of the Aeland mainland.
  3. Completed map: Old Cobb, a larger mostly uninhabited island filled with monsters to hunt and loot to plunder.
  4. Completed map: Maybank, a pirate loot cache Island and more recently home to a massive, majestic, and deadly beast.
  5. Added a chance for the player to find a loot stash after random enemy encounters on the world map.
  6. Most non-dialogue messages now appear instantly instead of using the visual typing effect.
  7. Added a subtle glint to establishment signs to indicate which buildings can be entered (and have a completed interior).
  8. Added a game option to reduce the number of civilians to boost performance.
  9. Fixed a number of bugs causing framerate stuttering (still working to squash more).

Changed files in this update

