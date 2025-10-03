Walking
- Fixed bridges to support walking
- Fixed footstep sound when standing still
Couplers
- Fixed un/coupling on foot when cars are off track
- Fixed player owned trains refusing to couple in some cases (thanks to player jeanvoilegaz59 for help!)
- Fixed distance and positioning of visible couplers when cars are coupled (still not 100% accurate in all cases)
- Fixed coupler interaction when there's a derailment sign nearby
AI
- Fixed long AI trains sometimes getting stuck at red signals
- Fixed AI to not drive too cautiously downhill (at half speed and stopping for no reason)
- Fixed AI to use power and brake more quickly (thanks to player kev4ev for help!)
- Changed AI to be more careful about not exceeding speed limits
- Adjusted AI braking curves again
User interface
- Fixed HUD menu to remember if minimap or achievement box was open when returning from the main menu
- Fixed speed limit signs, wrong way signs and signals sometimes being outlined for no reason
- Fixed minimap teleporting to work when in a train
- Fixed derailment notification to display speed correctly
Track layer
- Attempted to fix track layer derailment when going forwards and changing to removal mode at speed
- Fixed missing generator sound when track layer is in removal mode (broken in the previous patch)
- Fixed track visuals to update faster when removing a turnout
- Improved collision box to make it easier to go between the track layer and a coupled car
Miscellaneous
- Attempted to fix a possible crash after autosaving when using a high time acceleration setting
- Fixed slow loco to release brakes faster
- Fixed a possible terrain related crash
- Fixed a possible physics related crash
- Optimized physics calculations
- Made level 9 train double headed to prevent stalling at 1% grade
- Removed super fuel because it wasn't working properly
The next patch will focus on improving the menus, HUD and controls.
