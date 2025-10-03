 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20208117 Edited 3 October 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 11 is now live with important fixes and quality-of-life improvements:

Walking

  • Fixed bridges to support walking
  • Fixed footstep sound when standing still


Couplers

  • Fixed un/coupling on foot when cars are off track
  • Fixed player owned trains refusing to couple in some cases (thanks to player jeanvoilegaz59 for help!)
  • Fixed distance and positioning of visible couplers when cars are coupled (still not 100% accurate in all cases)
  • Fixed coupler interaction when there's a derailment sign nearby




AI

  • Fixed long AI trains sometimes getting stuck at red signals
  • Fixed AI to not drive too cautiously downhill (at half speed and stopping for no reason)
  • Fixed AI to use power and brake more quickly (thanks to player kev4ev for help!)
  • Changed AI to be more careful about not exceeding speed limits
  • Adjusted AI braking curves again


User interface

  • Fixed HUD menu to remember if minimap or achievement box was open when returning from the main menu
  • Fixed speed limit signs, wrong way signs and signals sometimes being outlined for no reason
  • Fixed minimap teleporting to work when in a train
  • Fixed derailment notification to display speed correctly


Track layer

  • Attempted to fix track layer derailment when going forwards and changing to removal mode at speed
  • Fixed missing generator sound when track layer is in removal mode (broken in the previous patch)
  • Fixed track visuals to update faster when removing a turnout
  • Improved collision box to make it easier to go between the track layer and a coupled car


Miscellaneous

  • Attempted to fix a possible crash after autosaving when using a high time acceleration setting
  • Fixed slow loco to release brakes faster
  • Fixed a possible terrain related crash
  • Fixed a possible physics related crash
  • Optimized physics calculations
  • Made level 9 train double headed to prevent stalling at 1% grade
  • Removed super fuel because it wasn't working properly


The next patch will focus on improving the menus, HUD and controls.

Changed files in this update

