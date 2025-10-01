 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208111 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated the visuals so it is finally less rough on edges.
  • Made camera and player movement smoother so that players may find the game less disorienting.

