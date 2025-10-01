Hey everyone! We're pleased to announce that Trick-or-Treat Adventure just "went live" on Steam!



We've been working hard to refine and polish the story, code, and animations while adding new content for the launch plus make sure all the bugs are squashed while testing across Window, Mac, and Linux/Steam Deck.



We finally feel that it's ready for prime time!



We love Halloween and retro point-and-click adventures, and this is a great fusion of the two. We've poured our hearts and souls into this game and can't wait for you to experience it.



No spoilers, but if you enjoyed Abobo's Big Adventure (which we also made) or are a Horror movie afficionado, or a fan of classic adventure games like Day of The Tentacle, Sam & Max, Monkey Island, Grim Fandango, and Full Throttle - you'll love Trick-or-Treat Adventure!



Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way, special shout out to Newgrounds and Tom Fulp for sponsoring the original web game in 2007 that was the foundation for this huge Steam upgrade.



Thanks for playing and may your Halloween be filled with ALL THE CANDIES!



-- Team TTA