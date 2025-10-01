 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208075 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've heard a lot of feedback on the game being too difficult and punishing at times, this patch adds more ways to choose the right challenge for you, we hope there's something for everyone.

Steam Reviews: We'd Love To Know What You Think

If you give this patch a try, we’d really appreciate a Steam review. Reviews do a lot: they help other players understand how the game feels right now, they influence how visible the game is on Steam, and they guide us on where to focus next. A short, honest review after playing goes a long way, and we make sure to read them all.

Normal difficulty: Start with 20 health, each day have more steps, increased chance to find gold & diamond items.

Hard difficulty: Start with 10 health, no added bonuses.

Very hard difficulty: Start with 10 health, bosses are more powerful, nights are longer.


Patch #08 Changelog

  • Added two new difficulty modes in singleplayer

  • Fired up buff removed

  • Gold & Diamond chest have been removed from kingmaker. This is to balance variance between players and runs and lower the highroll ceiling required to compete with champions

  • Banishing a weapon rerolls into a new weapon

  • Fixed a bug where fighting the boss with 0 steps left would skip 1 extra day

  • Fixed a bug where hidden dagger amounts would not save during exit

  • Fixed a bug where kingmaker matches would not end

  • You can no longer face your own champion

Items changes:

  • Candied Nuts:

    [Battle Start: Gain 3 thorns. Thorns deal double damage] ->
    [Thorns deal double damage]

  • Crimson Cloak:

    [Whenever you take damage, restore 1 health] ->

    [Whenever you lose health, restore 1 health]

  • Assault Greaves:

    [Whenever you take damage, deal 1 damage] ->

    [Whenever you lose armor, deal 1 damage]

  • Brittlebark Armor:

    [Whenever you take damage, take 1 additional damage] ->

    [Whenever you lose health, take 1 additional damage]

  • Blackbriar Armor:

    [Whenever you take damage, gain 2 thorns] ->

    [Whenever you lose armor, gain 2 thorns]

  • Featherweight Edge:

    [On Hit: Convert 1 speed to 1 attack] ->

    [On Hit: Convert 2 speed to 1 attack]

  • Lifeblood Burst:

    [Whenever you restore 3 or more health, deal 3 damage] ->

    [Whenever you restore 5 or more health, deal 5 damage]

  • Primordial Soup:

    [Acid removes health as well] ->

    [If the enemy has no armor, acid removes health instead]

  • Saffron Feather:

    [Turn Start: Spend 1 speed to restore 2 health] ->

    [Turn Start: If your health is not full, spend 1 speed to restore 2 health]

  • Spiny Kiwifruit:

    [Battle Start: Gain 3 acid and gain thorns equal to acid] ->

    [Battle Start: Gain 2 acid and gain thorns equal to acid]

  • Arcane Gauntlet:

    [Battle Start: Halve all countdowns] ->

    [Battle Start: Halve all countdowns for the rest of the battle]

  • Glasses of the Hero:

    [On Hit: Reduce countdowns by 1] ->

    [On Hit: Reduce all countdowns by 1]

  • Iron Chain:

    [5 armor] ->

    [Exposed & Wounded: Gain 1 attack]

  • Holy Tome:

    [Countdown 6: Gain 3 attack] ->

    [Countdown 4: Gain 4 attack]

  • Holy Tome: Common -> Rare

  • Sword of Pride:

    [Battle Start: If the enemy has more attack, armor or speed than you, take 3 damage ] ->

    [You cannot gain attack, armor or speed in battle]

  • Sword of Pride: 3 attack 3 armor 3 speed -> 5 attack 5 armor 5 speed

  • Chainmail Armor: 0 base attack -> -1 base attack

  • Limestone Fruit: 3 base speed -> 4 base speed

  • Helmet of Envy: 3 base attack -> 5 base attack

  • Featherweight Wings: 0 base speed -> 2 base speed

  • Blastcap Armor: 8 base armor -> 10 base armor

  • Brittlebark Buckler: 10 base armor -> 12 base armor

  • Bloodstone Ring: Added unique tag

  • Rock Candy: Removed stone tag

  • Clearspring Cloak name changed to Fungal Cloak

  • Arcane Bell now only decreases countdown by 1 while Arcane Gauntlet halves all countdowns permanently

  • Bugfix - Frostbite claw only lost 1 attack instead of 3

  • Bugfix - Double explosion not triggering correctly

He is Coming Wiki

If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.

How to Report Bugs

If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.

Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:

%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming

He is Coming Community

Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.

Changed files in this update

