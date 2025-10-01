Hello everyone!



We've heard a lot of feedback on the game being too difficult and punishing at times, this patch adds more ways to choose the right challenge for you, we hope there's something for everyone.





Normal difficulty: Start with 20 health, each day have more steps, increased chance to find gold & diamond items.



Hard difficulty: Start with 10 health, no added bonuses.



Very hard difficulty: Start with 10 health, bosses are more powerful, nights are longer.



Patch #08 Changelog

Added two new difficulty modes in singleplayer

Fired up buff removed

Gold & Diamond chest have been removed from kingmaker. This is to balance variance between players and runs and lower the highroll ceiling required to compete with champions

Banishing a weapon rerolls into a new weapon

Fixed a bug where fighting the boss with 0 steps left would skip 1 extra day

Fixed a bug where hidden dagger amounts would not save during exit

Fixed a bug where kingmaker matches would not end

You can no longer face your own champion

Items changes:

Candied Nuts: [Battle Start: Gain 3 thorns. Thorns deal double damage] ->

[Thorns deal double damage]

Crimson Cloak: [Whenever you take damage, restore 1 health] -> [Whenever you lose health, restore 1 health]

Assault Greaves: [Whenever you take damage, deal 1 damage] -> [Whenever you lose armor, deal 1 damage]

Brittlebark Armor: [Whenever you take damage, take 1 additional damage] -> [Whenever you lose health, take 1 additional damage]

Blackbriar Armor: [Whenever you take damage, gain 2 thorns] -> [Whenever you lose armor, gain 2 thorns]

Featherweight Edge: [On Hit: Convert 1 speed to 1 attack] -> [On Hit: Convert 2 speed to 1 attack]

Lifeblood Burst: [Whenever you restore 3 or more health, deal 3 damage] -> [Whenever you restore 5 or more health, deal 5 damage]

Primordial Soup: [Acid removes health as well] -> [If the enemy has no armor, acid removes health instead]

Saffron Feather: [Turn Start: Spend 1 speed to restore 2 health] -> [Turn Start: If your health is not full, spend 1 speed to restore 2 health]

Spiny Kiwifruit: [Battle Start: Gain 3 acid and gain thorns equal to acid] -> [Battle Start: Gain 2 acid and gain thorns equal to acid]

Arcane Gauntlet: [Battle Start: Halve all countdowns] -> [Battle Start: Halve all countdowns for the rest of the battle]

Glasses of the Hero: [On Hit: Reduce countdowns by 1] -> [On Hit: Reduce all countdowns by 1]

Iron Chain: [ 5 armor] -> [Exposed & Wounded: Gain 1 attack]

Holy Tome: [ Countdown 6: Gain 3 attack] -> [Countdown 4: Gain 4 attack]

Holy Tome: Common -> Rare

Sword of Pride: [ Battle Start: If the enemy has more attack, armor or speed than you, take 3 damage ] -> [You cannot gain attack, armor or speed in battle]

Sword of Pride: 3 attack 3 armor 3 speed -> 5 attack 5 armor 5 speed

Chainmail Armor: 0 base attack -> -1 base attack

Limestone Fruit: 3 base speed -> 4 base speed

Helmet of Envy: 3 base attack -> 5 base attack

Featherweight Wings: 0 base speed -> 2 base speed

Blastcap Armor: 8 base armor -> 10 base armor

Brittlebark Buckler: 10 base armor -> 12 base armor

Bloodstone Ring: Added unique tag

Rock Candy: Removed stone tag

Clearspring Cloak name changed to Fungal Cloak

Arcane Bell now only decreases countdown by 1 while Arcane Gauntlet halves all countdowns permanently

Bugfix - Frostbite claw only lost 1 attack instead of 3

Bugfix - Double explosion not triggering correctly



