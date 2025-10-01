 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20208053 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
The 1.3.1 minor update is now live! This release is mainly focused on bug fixes, along with some functional improvements.

New Features

  • Added reset-to-default option for animations (Completed)

  • Independent MEMO for each Shell (Completed)

  • Unified VRM character sizing to fix oversized models (Completed)

Bug Fixes

  • Restored window interaction feature (Completed)

  • Fixed save data backward compatibility error (Completed)

  • Fixed zero-gravity mode allowing characters to bypass screen boundaries (Completed)

  • Fixed missing content issue when editing characters (Completed)

Notes
This update is mainly focused on bug fixes. The custom animation loading feature is still under research and will be addressed in a future update.

Changed files in this update

