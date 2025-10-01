Hello everyone,

The 1.3.1 minor update is now live! This release is mainly focused on bug fixes, along with some functional improvements.

New Features

Added reset-to-default option for animations (Completed)

Independent MEMO for each Shell (Completed)

Unified VRM character sizing to fix oversized models (Completed)

Bug Fixes

Restored window interaction feature (Completed)

Fixed save data backward compatibility error (Completed)

Fixed zero-gravity mode allowing characters to bypass screen boundaries (Completed)

Fixed missing content issue when editing characters (Completed)

Notes

This update is mainly focused on bug fixes. The custom animation loading feature is still under research and will be addressed in a future update.