Fixed completely broken rendering settings.

Rendering options have been reorganized (for example, Sharpen is now under Post Process options) and unnecessary ones have been removed.

Sharpen is clamped to a maximum of 1.

FSR 4 now activates correctly; if you don’t have an RX 9000, FSR 3 will activate instead.

The film grain effect (post process) wasn’t activating before and has been fixed.



By default, DLSS now activates on first launch if you have an NVIDIA GPU, otherwise TSR will be used. This is handled in a smarter way than in my previous test.

Frame Generation also activates by default on first launch if the GPU supports it and it’s not an old card. Of course, it can be disabled in the options this is just a test.