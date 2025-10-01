Dev-Com
Welcome, members of the Accord!
As mention in the Patch Part 9, we are continuing with improvements by small patches.
Thank you all for the bug reports.
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Blueprint Repository duplicated the Data drives.
◈ Item Inspection didn't correctly clear previous item mesh from the view.
◈ Some of the UI didn't properly set depending on the player loaded level.
◈ Report button, even though sends the report, didn't provide feedback of report being sent.
◈ Player journal was corrupted by the influence coming from bots neurocore controlled by another AI, preventing it from being saved properly.
◈ Bot forward movement was not being calculated correctly.
◈ Equip button from the tablet, didn't properly hide the tablet.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Visual improvement to Blueprint repository UI.
◈ Minor optimization to Blueprint Repository Data drive UI.
