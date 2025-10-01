 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20207910 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello my friends!

A new patch is live, here what includes:

- GUI Controls fixes for Steam Deck

- Camera Aiming inverted now fixed when aiming with Bow and Boomerang

- Achievements fixes

- other Minor bug fixes


Have fun!
Here what to expect with the next updates:


- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons
- New story mode+

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3499551
