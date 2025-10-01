 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20207827 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Character Controller

  • Slightly reduced character's base movement and boost speeds

  • Added subtle damping and other camera adjustments

  • Fixed vibration when hitting walls or heavy objects

  • Improvements to character physics that make collisions with objects and other creatures more impactful and satisfying

Mineral System

  • Fixed a number of issues with background physics for first level mineral clusters

  • Player can now push mineral particles together and help form clusters when particles are made sticky by bacteria

Other Fixes

  • Music setting now also applies to end screen music

  • Changed the default pickup button on gamepad to South (A)

  • Improvements to Heliozoan population balancing and movement

    • Helio no longer disappears randomly in the middle of the scene

Big thanks to everyone who has been testing and leaving feedback so far! I'm so grateful for all your kind words and constructive ideas. I'd love to know what you think of the new changes.

Have fun, and be nice to the npcs ;)

Kate

