Character Controller
Slightly reduced character's base movement and boost speeds
Added subtle damping and other camera adjustments
Fixed vibration when hitting walls or heavy objects
Improvements to character physics that make collisions with objects and other creatures more impactful and satisfying
Mineral System
Fixed a number of issues with background physics for first level mineral clusters
Player can now push mineral particles together and help form clusters when particles are made sticky by bacteria
Other Fixes
Music setting now also applies to end screen music
Changed the default pickup button on gamepad to South (A)
Improvements to Heliozoan population balancing and movement
Helio no longer disappears randomly in the middle of the scene
Big thanks to everyone who has been testing and leaving feedback so far! I'm so grateful for all your kind words and constructive ideas. I'd love to know what you think of the new changes.
Have fun, and be nice to the npcs ;)
Kate
