Character Controller

Slightly reduced character's base movement and boost speeds

Added subtle damping and other camera adjustments

Fixed vibration when hitting walls or heavy objects

Improvements to character physics that make collisions with objects and other creatures more impactful and satisfying

Mineral System

Fixed a number of issues with background physics for first level mineral clusters

Player can now push mineral particles together and help form clusters when particles are made sticky by bacteria

Other Fixes

Music setting now also applies to end screen music

Changed the default pickup button on gamepad to South (A)

Improvements to Heliozoan population balancing and movement Helio no longer disappears randomly in the middle of the scene



Big thanks to everyone who has been testing and leaving feedback so far! I'm so grateful for all your kind words and constructive ideas. I'd love to know what you think of the new changes.

Have fun, and be nice to the npcs ;)

Kate