1 October 2025 Build 20207763 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major bug where you could get stuck at bootup when linked to mobile (error 1 bug)
  • Collector equipment no longer supports aiming
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't unset mission messages to show up as fullscreen
  • Fixed a bug where you would sometimes return to Verdentis after beating a mission
  • Fixed a bug where sawbot’s blade was not showing up
  • Fixed a bug where textures looked very grainy on low resolutions (i.e. Steamdeck)

