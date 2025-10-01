- Fixed a major bug where you could get stuck at bootup when linked to mobile (error 1 bug)
- Collector equipment no longer supports aiming
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't unset mission messages to show up as fullscreen
- Fixed a bug where you would sometimes return to Verdentis after beating a mission
- Fixed a bug where sawbot’s blade was not showing up
- Fixed a bug where textures looked very grainy on low resolutions (i.e. Steamdeck)
Update Notes for October 1, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
