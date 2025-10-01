This patch tries to tackle some performance issues:



- Storm lighting and SFX is off if your Special Effects are low in settings.

- Improved materials for rain effects.

- Potential fix of some particles in some low-end graphics cards producing stretched ribbons. This is yet to be tested. If you find this visual issue, it helps me to know the context, what object was in front of you, what action, etc. To identify the particle system provoking the error.

- Fixed a bug where you could spam some abilities under specific circumstances.

- Added a new submodule for settlement generation.

- Fixed Arsenals in BiomeB, granting better quality weapons and correct asset model.