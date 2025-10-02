Patch 1.2.1 Out Now!

Greeting all Ectypes! With this patch we have aimed on fixing some of the most annoying issues (yes, we know more to fix... we are still working on that;-))

Thanks for the community for helping us out with these! If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!



Matchmaking Terminal - [Controller] Unable to Navigate Matchmaking Screen (many Rooms Listed).

Players and items risk of flying through walls/ outside ship (due to holes in Striker Physics Colliders).

Unable to Move After Using Chat.

Controller scan and clear Target locks no longer overlap.

Risk of ship collision with space objects/ structures such as wrecks etc. causing game instability.

Player risk of negative XP (after joining modded lobby).

Issues with Striker atmosphere, causing items to fly unwanted and players to die of no oxygen

Striker periscope moved, so now possible to reach from the Striker seats.

Void Charge lights Blinding in Striker and Destroyer.

Remnant Mines doing no damage (now fully integrated with enemy scaling system).

Perk unlocked items showing as learnable in UI, Fabricator/Tool tips (even though already learned).

IMPORTANT: We are working on fixing more things for an upcoming Patch 1.2.2. If you see things you believe is a bug, it will be helpful if you report it. Either on Steam - Bug reports >> or on our Discord (Channel: bug-reports)!

Known issues

Some relics don´t update stats, after loading save.

US Ping - In some cases show "Ping 4000". Should be only visual bug (actual ping should be fine).

Ship Temperature might get stuck or spike rapidly, if flying outside arena edge in Boss fight.

Memory leaks is reduced. But still some memory leaks present, that we want to fix.

Black screen have been substantially reduced. But, might still be occur in some edge cases

New playership Striker out now - Read more about "Major Update Striker" here >>

Once again, if you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!



Sincerely,

// The Hutlihut Games Crew



