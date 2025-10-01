 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20207731 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It is time for BEHEMOTH!

but first a few requests to help keep Bulwark and a new game development going as a niche Solodev on steam.

  1. please review the game, any review helps even critical ones.

  2. please follow me as a developer, this will enable you to be notified of updates or new games, but also helps me establish a following that sticks around not just for one game.
    https://store.steampowered.com/developer/TomasSala. Valve has told me many exciting things that will make this super worthwhile in the future.

  3. Buying the support scoped mini-DLC helps me in many ways, mostly with food for my hungry dog and hungrier kids ;)

Changelist:

Upgradable Surveyors:

  • Mechanics have upgrade interfaces when installed

  • you no longer get the faction surveyor upon installation

  • purchase the surveyor and subsequent faction upgrade at the appropriate mechanic

  • Mancer, Imperial and Bannerless Surveyor now have a tier 2 upgrade

Behemoth

  • Added 'Master of Ammunitions' location/event in the silent sea

  • Acquire the Master of Ammunitions to unlock the Behemoth

  • The Behemoth has 3 distinct tiers to upgrade

  • The Behemoth is OP AF!

Entagon

  • Unique location south east of Shard , Entagon HQ

  • Acquire the HQ to unlock subterfuge diplomacy events

  • events for acquiring other faction settlements outright

  • events for acquiring/corrupting other faction commanders

  • events for undo-ing vassal-ization

  • events for acquiring map info on other factions

  • events for disrupting settlement defences

Arbologies

  • Freebooter secret locations are dotted around the map and near the Stump and Hole

  • These locations harbour a Arbology tower

  • any walkways connected to an Arbology and supplied with workers will spawn trees

  • Trees cost splinters instead of providing them

Curved Segments

  • Curved segments are now indicated at the right pip on the buildline UI

  • Curved segments are previewed with a curved build line

  • Tier 1 wood has it's own curved segment

  • Tier 3 iron also has its own curved segment

  • interesecting curved segments with other walkways provides a gated segment (like the stone tier 2 had)

Various QoL additions

  • new Anti Aliasing settings for Supersampling (beware hella heavy)

  • new 3D pointer/grid cursor to help with 3d picking and folks read that the cursor is a 3d cursor.

  • new pacification system for commanders added. If you acquire a commander thru subterfuge or consquest they are now added and pacified to work (they are loyal to you now, their soul broken)..

  • you can use the 'travel here' button in the soultree to instantly go to a commander or captain location/harbour

  • Stuff I forgot to write down during development.. oops

Balancing

  • Balanced razor beetle rate of fire and health

  • Balanced manta rate of fire

  • You can mine resource points near fortresses

  • Made it that fixed locations can also spawn aggressive units.

  • unit costs increase with armysize as an upfront upkeep price

Perfomance

  • fixed v-sync and general frametiming to allow higher and more consistent framerates

  • make sure to use Vsync if super high fps gives erratic results

Bugfixes

  • fixed uinique building description in inventory

  • fixed commander events on the map having the wonder icon

  • fixed a UIissue where you couldn't select a diplomatic message cuz you kept selecting towers

  • fixed an issue with the resource range indicator not going away when near another settlement

  • fixed the soultree action popups to switch state better

  • made the transition from air to ground and back snappier and more direct

  • fixed that "start" turns into "continue" if you have an existing save

  • fixed selecting fx for ancient fortress

  • made bigger surveyors more lumbering and less floaty

  • changed flight characteristics for all but the base surveyor made the ground hugging effect smoother

  • made title of settlement hide automatically when far away or inactivefixed spawn animations/effects to be more accurate

  • when selecting a command tower from the air, if it has no cap, one is build

  • added new logo to splash



This is another big one, and likely the last for quite some time. Behemoth is a lot of player requests combined into a nice big mix of stuff that really felt missing before. There are also some balancing suggestions integrated that should make conquest both in total conquest and regular play feel more challenging.

Offcourse there will be hotfixes and small balancing fixes the coming days and weeks, please post anything you find here and on discord.

Could not do this without all of you!
Cheerio
Tomas

