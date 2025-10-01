It is time for BEHEMOTH!
but first a few requests to help keep Bulwark and a new game development going as a niche Solodev on steam.
please review the game, any review helps even critical ones.
please follow me as a developer, this will enable you to be notified of updates or new games, but also helps me establish a following that sticks around not just for one game.
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/TomasSala. Valve has told me many exciting things that will make this super worthwhile in the future.
Buying the support scoped mini-DLC helps me in many ways, mostly with food for my hungry dog and hungrier kids ;)
Changelist:
Upgradable Surveyors:
Mechanics have upgrade interfaces when installed
you no longer get the faction surveyor upon installation
purchase the surveyor and subsequent faction upgrade at the appropriate mechanic
Mancer, Imperial and Bannerless Surveyor now have a tier 2 upgrade
Behemoth
Added 'Master of Ammunitions' location/event in the silent sea
Acquire the Master of Ammunitions to unlock the Behemoth
The Behemoth has 3 distinct tiers to upgrade
The Behemoth is OP AF!
Entagon
Unique location south east of Shard , Entagon HQ
Acquire the HQ to unlock subterfuge diplomacy events
events for acquiring other faction settlements outright
events for acquiring/corrupting other faction commanders
events for undo-ing vassal-ization
events for acquiring map info on other factions
events for disrupting settlement defences
Arbologies
Freebooter secret locations are dotted around the map and near the Stump and Hole
These locations harbour a Arbology tower
any walkways connected to an Arbology and supplied with workers will spawn trees
Trees cost splinters instead of providing them
Curved Segments
Curved segments are now indicated at the right pip on the buildline UI
Curved segments are previewed with a curved build line
Tier 1 wood has it's own curved segment
Tier 3 iron also has its own curved segment
interesecting curved segments with other walkways provides a gated segment (like the stone tier 2 had)
Various QoL additions
new Anti Aliasing settings for Supersampling (beware hella heavy)
new 3D pointer/grid cursor to help with 3d picking and folks read that the cursor is a 3d cursor.
new pacification system for commanders added. If you acquire a commander thru subterfuge or consquest they are now added and pacified to work (they are loyal to you now, their soul broken)..
you can use the 'travel here' button in the soultree to instantly go to a commander or captain location/harbour
Stuff I forgot to write down during development.. oops
Balancing
Balanced razor beetle rate of fire and health
Balanced manta rate of fire
You can mine resource points near fortresses
Made it that fixed locations can also spawn aggressive units.
unit costs increase with armysize as an upfront upkeep price
Perfomance
fixed v-sync and general frametiming to allow higher and more consistent framerates
make sure to use Vsync if super high fps gives erratic results
Bugfixes
fixed uinique building description in inventory
fixed commander events on the map having the wonder icon
fixed a UIissue where you couldn't select a diplomatic message cuz you kept selecting towers
fixed an issue with the resource range indicator not going away when near another settlement
fixed the soultree action popups to switch state better
made the transition from air to ground and back snappier and more direct
fixed that "start" turns into "continue" if you have an existing save
fixed selecting fx for ancient fortress
made bigger surveyors more lumbering and less floaty
changed flight characteristics for all but the base surveyor made the ground hugging effect smoother
made title of settlement hide automatically when far away or inactivefixed spawn animations/effects to be more accurate
when selecting a command tower from the air, if it has no cap, one is build
added new logo to splash
This is another big one, and likely the last for quite some time. Behemoth is a lot of player requests combined into a nice big mix of stuff that really felt missing before. There are also some balancing suggestions integrated that should make conquest both in total conquest and regular play feel more challenging.
Offcourse there will be hotfixes and small balancing fixes the coming days and weeks, please post anything you find here and on discord.
Could not do this without all of you!
Cheerio
Tomas
Changed files in this update