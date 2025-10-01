 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20207705 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New features

- Asteroid Mining - A special combat type where you have limited time to gather lots of minerals by defeating an endless wave of enemies that are getting progressively stronger.

- The ability to buy and sell minerals at faction hubs. Higher reputation yields better prices.

- Steam Achievements for defeating the act bosses on Normal, Hard, or Insane difficulty.

- Steam Achievements for defeating the game with the different heroes on Normal, Hard, or Insane difficulty.

- New Attack Card: Glaive - A versatile attack card that provides a good power spike if you get it early, but it has no level scaling.

Work in progress

- Gamepad Support: This is a work in progress that focuses on XBOX-style gamepad controllers.

- Improved Tutorials

Additionally

- The sound of most cards has been switched to stereo sound based on card position.

- Balancing

- Visual effects readjustments.

- A lot of small bugfixes.

- Refactoring of the project code for higher stability and better performance.

