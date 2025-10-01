 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20207702 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added difficulty options. (Harder difficulties are unlocked after a successful victory)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where level high scores would not save correctly.
  • Fixed bug where player would attack when clicking UI elements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4014261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link