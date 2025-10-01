 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20207678 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update addresses several improvements and fixes based on recent testing feedback:
• Resolved Al behavior glitches that caused inconsistent enemy responses in certain scenarios.
• Fixed level collision issues where players could get stuck or move through unintended areas

Changed files in this update

Depot 4039071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link