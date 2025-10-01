This update addresses several improvements and fixes based on recent testing feedback:
• Resolved Al behavior glitches that caused inconsistent enemy responses in certain scenarios.
• Fixed level collision issues where players could get stuck or move through unintended areas
Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update