Bridges & Ports has docked, and we have a shipment of Patch Notes! We hope that you have enjoyed the two Developer Diaries and the two Feature Highlight videos, but if you have missed them, you can find them here .

Bridges & Ports are now available on PC via the Ultimate Edition or for purchase for $19.99/£16.99/€19.99 — or bundle it with the brand-new Cold Wave Channel Radio Station for $22.49/£18.89/€22.49.

Patch Notes for 1.3.6f1:

Important changes:

Increased noise pollution from zoned industry: This includes both the amount and the radius affected by noise pollution. New cities will need additional space between industrial and residential zones, and existing cities may need to rezone residential areas that are too close to industrial zones.

Population drop when loading an existing save: This is expected, as we have fixed some incorrect calculations in the citizen numbers. The numbers are corrected when you first load your save, but the population should stabilize after a short while (5-10 min).

Increased truck traffic: With the resource balancing and addition of resources being delivered to buildings before they level up, existing saves are expected to see significantly more traffic for a while. This will normalize once the buildings waiting to level up have received resources, but may require improving areas with traffic jams.

Known issues:

Fish amount is not displayed correctly for custom maps. This affects the New Game map selection and the Info View, both in-game and in the Editor. Despite the missing information in the UI, the fish resource is simulated and functions normally.

New Paid Content

Bridges & Ports

10 New Moveable Bridges: Two-Lane Drawbridge [Small Roads] Four-Lane Drawbridge [Medium Roads] Six-Lane Drawbridge [Large Roads] Four-Lane Highway Double Train Track Double-Decked Liftbridge [Highways] Two-Way Train Track Liftbridge [Train] Double Train Track Liftbridge [Train] Double Tram Track Lift Bridge [Tram] Double subway track Lift Bridge [Subway] Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Drawbridge [Pathways] Pedestrian Bascule Bridge [Pathways]

2 New Double-Decked Bridges Two-Lane + Four-Lane Double-Decked Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads] Three-Lane Highway Double-Decked Suspension Bridge [Highways]

8 New Bridges Four-Lane Truss Arch Bridge [Medium Roads] Two-Lane Suspension Bridge [Small Roads] Four-Lane Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads] Four-Lane One-Way Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads] Six-Lane Suspension Bridge [Large Roads] Six-Lane One-Way Suspension Bridge [Large Roads] Double Subway Track Truss Arch Bridge [Subway] Wooden Covered Pedestrian Bridge [Pathways]

7 New Quays 2 Medium Quays with Driving Lanes [Small Roads] 2 Wide Quays with Driving Lanes [Medium Roads] 2 Pedestrian Quay [Pathways] 1 Port Quay [Transportation Water]

Passenger Ferry Ferry Depot 2 Ferry stops Ferry Terminal Ferry Line Tool Narrow Boatway

New Port Assets 3 Port Sizes [Transportation Water] 23 Port Upgrades 2 Auxiliary Gates Customs Office [Medium & Large Port] Reach Stacker Garage [Large Port] Passenger Terminal Employee Canteen Port Security Emergency Response 3 Cargo Container Yards 3 Cargo Warehouses 3 Tank Farms 3 Bulk Storage Yards 2 Container Cranes Intermodal Train Terminal 7 Port Roads [Transportation Water & Port Upgrade]

3 New Storage Yards [Transportation Road]

New Specialized Industry: Fishing Fishing & Open Water Fish Farming [Specialized Industry] Fishing Area [Fishing Harbor Upgrade] Open Water Fish Farming Area [Fishing Harbor Upgrade] 3 Cold Storages [Fishing Harbor Upgrade] Fishing Harbor Pier [Fishing Harbor Upgrade] Fishing Routes [Fishing Harbor Upgrade] Inland Fish Farming [Specialized Industry] 3 Cold Storages [Inland Fish Farming Upgrade]

New Specialized Industry: Offshore Oil Industry Offshore Oil Drilling Hub [Specialized Industry] 2 Oil Platforms [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade] 3 Tank Farms [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade] Oil Harbor Pier [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade] Oil Tanker Routes [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade]

4 New Lighthouses Small Lighthouse [Parks & Recreation] Lighthouse [Parks & Recreation] Large Lighthouse [Large Parks] Old Lighthouse [Tourist Attractions]

9 New Large Parks Bouncy Castle Park Merry Mare-Go-Round Carousel Park Jetset Jubilee Carousel Park Parkside Cafe The Parkview Eatery The Pavillion Restaurant Haunted House Park Old Ferris Ride Park Spin Vista Park

8 New Leisure Piers [Pathways] Narrow Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars Narrow Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars Medium Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars Medium Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars Medium Solid Concrete Leisure Pier Wide Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars Wide Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars Wide Solid Concrete Leisure Pier

4 New Commercial Signature Buildings Bait & Bistro Villa Maré Maritime Museum Conference Center

2 New Industrial Signature Buildings Seafarer Shipyard Fish & Chippery Seafood Factory

New North American Low Density Waterfront Business Zone (21 buildings, 63 assets)

New European Low Density Waterfront Business Zone (21 buildings, 63 assets)

New Props: Yacht [Nature] Sailing Boat [Nature] 8 New Industrial Props [Industrial Props]

5 New Maps Driftwood Reach Lakeside Harbour Ribbon Isles Sanctuary Bay Verdant Vale

Base game changes

Gameplay Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed game crashes to desktop after hovering the Small Elevated Subway Station over a Bus Stop.

Fixed a rare crash to desktop related to extractor areas

Fixed office max workers decrease to 5/5

Fixed incorrect calculation of max number of employees in commercial zone buildings

Fixed Recycling Center not exporting produced resources.

Fixed Post Facility with full storage not delivering local mail

Fixed MotorbikeDelivery01 not spawning

Fixed prison vans not spawning

Fixed issues related to specialized industry buildings not leveling up, earning a profit, and constantly collapsing

Fixes to the building leveling process

Fixed office/industrial demand not showing empty building factor when there is a need to fill empty office/industrial buildings.

Fixed “High Rent” for single homes and adjusted the home pathfinding to make the rich household prefer low density and the poor prefer high density.

Re-enabled building abandonment and fixed bugs related to it

Balanced resource chains and company profitability.

Increased the number of vehicles for warehouses from 3 to 10

Rebalanced signature building company profit

Rebalanced pollution Increased the amount of noise pollution generated by both zoned and specialized industry Increased the range of how far noise pollution spreads from buildings Updated Residential Suitability to consider air and noise pollution Increased the penalty citizens take from noise pollution slightly

Updates and fixes to all maps in relation to the water system updates Water added outside the playable area

Updated City Hall bonuses to: -5% City Service Base Upkeep Cost (city-wide) -15% City Service Import Cost (city-wide)

Updated Central Bank bonuses to: -50% Loan Interest (city-wide) +1% Happiness Tax Tolerance (city-wide)

Updated Sickness to now reduce target citizen health by 50%

Added unemployment effect to citizen wellbeing

Added “Not enough Clearance” notification for bridges

Added small electricity and water consumptions for Small Emergency Shelter

Increased Overground Parking Building’s upgrade (Car Wash) Comfort Level to increase its effect.

Lowered Maximum City Specialization Bonus to 10%. Cities now also need to produce more Resources to gain the City Specialization Bonus

UI/controller fixes:

Multiple controller fixes

Improved production panel with more information for the production chains

Improved warehouses' Selected Info Panel

Added InfoView showing buildings that trade with Outside Connections

Added new tooltip when hovering over zoned buildings: Residential and mixed zones show building level and number of residents Other zones show building level

Added vehicle multiselect. This allows for one or more vehicles to spawn for a selected line.

Art/graphics:

Fixed prop outside the lot of Large Hadron Collider

Fixed visual issues with citizen models

Fixed birds sinking when idling on water

Updated road textures

Updated oil and agriculture lot range colors so they are more visible in different lighting conditions

Added animation to Radio Telescope and Satellite Uplink

Added swaying for watercrafts

Added animation for Oil Drilling Rig and Oil Pump



Misc:

Added an error message & better handling for corrupted packages error.

Water system updates Replaced old water source system with a new and improved one Option to convert maps to the new water system in the Editor Improved water simulation Updated all maps to use the new water system



Modding Fixes & Improvements:

LocalizationManager tracks locale sources added by mods and reloads them when localization gets rebuilt. This fixes code mod localization getting lost for the rest of the session when saving assets or maps in the Editor.

