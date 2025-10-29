Hello Mayors!
Bridges & Ports has docked, and we have a shipment of Patch Notes! We hope that you have enjoyed the two Developer Diaries and the two Feature Highlight videos, but if you have missed them, you can find them here.
Bridges & Ports are now available on PC via the Ultimate Edition or for purchase for $19.99/£16.99/€19.99 — or bundle it with the brand-new Cold Wave Channel Radio Station for $22.49/£18.89/€22.49.
Patch Notes for 1.3.6f1:
Important changes:
Increased noise pollution from zoned industry: This includes both the amount and the radius affected by noise pollution. New cities will need additional space between industrial and residential zones, and existing cities may need to rezone residential areas that are too close to industrial zones.
Population drop when loading an existing save: This is expected, as we have fixed some incorrect calculations in the citizen numbers. The numbers are corrected when you first load your save, but the population should stabilize after a short while (5-10 min).
Increased truck traffic: With the resource balancing and addition of resources being delivered to buildings before they level up, existing saves are expected to see significantly more traffic for a while. This will normalize once the buildings waiting to level up have received resources, but may require improving areas with traffic jams.
Known issues:
Fish amount is not displayed correctly for custom maps. This affects the New Game map selection and the Info View, both in-game and in the Editor. Despite the missing information in the UI, the fish resource is simulated and functions normally.
New Paid Content
Bridges & Ports
10 New Moveable Bridges:
Two-Lane Drawbridge [Small Roads]
Four-Lane Drawbridge [Medium Roads]
Six-Lane Drawbridge [Large Roads]
Four-Lane Highway Double Train Track Double-Decked Liftbridge [Highways]
Two-Way Train Track Liftbridge [Train]
Double Train Track Liftbridge [Train]
Double Tram Track Lift Bridge [Tram]
Double subway track Lift Bridge [Subway]
Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Drawbridge [Pathways]
Pedestrian Bascule Bridge [Pathways]
2 New Double-Decked Bridges
Two-Lane + Four-Lane Double-Decked Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads]
Three-Lane Highway Double-Decked Suspension Bridge [Highways]
8 New Bridges
Four-Lane Truss Arch Bridge [Medium Roads]
Two-Lane Suspension Bridge [Small Roads]
Four-Lane Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads]
Four-Lane One-Way Extradosed Bridge [Medium Roads]
Six-Lane Suspension Bridge [Large Roads]
Six-Lane One-Way Suspension Bridge [Large Roads]
Double Subway Track Truss Arch Bridge [Subway]
Wooden Covered Pedestrian Bridge [Pathways]
7 New Quays
2 Medium Quays with Driving Lanes [Small Roads]
2 Wide Quays with Driving Lanes [Medium Roads]
2 Pedestrian Quay [Pathways]
1 Port Quay [Transportation Water]
Passenger Ferry
Ferry Depot
2 Ferry stops
Ferry Terminal
Ferry Line Tool
Narrow Boatway
New Port Assets
3 Port Sizes [Transportation Water]
23 Port Upgrades
2 Auxiliary Gates
Customs Office [Medium & Large Port]
Reach Stacker Garage [Large Port]
Passenger Terminal
Employee Canteen
Port Security
Emergency Response
3 Cargo Container Yards
3 Cargo Warehouses
3 Tank Farms
3 Bulk Storage Yards
2 Container Cranes
Intermodal Train Terminal
7 Port Roads [Transportation Water & Port Upgrade]
3 New Storage Yards [Transportation Road]
New Specialized Industry: Fishing
Fishing & Open Water Fish Farming [Specialized Industry]
Fishing Area [Fishing Harbor Upgrade]
Open Water Fish Farming Area [Fishing Harbor Upgrade]
3 Cold Storages [Fishing Harbor Upgrade]
Fishing Harbor Pier [Fishing Harbor Upgrade]
Fishing Routes [Fishing Harbor Upgrade]
Inland Fish Farming [Specialized Industry]
3 Cold Storages [Inland Fish Farming Upgrade]
New Specialized Industry: Offshore Oil Industry
Offshore Oil Drilling Hub [Specialized Industry]
2 Oil Platforms [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade]
3 Tank Farms [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade]
Oil Harbor Pier [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade]
Oil Tanker Routes [Offshore Oil Drilling Upgrade]
4 New Lighthouses
Small Lighthouse [Parks & Recreation]
Lighthouse [Parks & Recreation]
Large Lighthouse [Large Parks]
Old Lighthouse [Tourist Attractions]
9 New Large Parks
Bouncy Castle Park
Merry Mare-Go-Round Carousel Park
Jetset Jubilee Carousel Park
Parkside Cafe
The Parkview Eatery
The Pavillion Restaurant
Haunted House Park
Old Ferris Ride Park
Spin Vista Park
8 New Leisure Piers [Pathways]
Narrow Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars
Narrow Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars
Medium Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars
Medium Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars
Medium Solid Concrete Leisure Pier
Wide Concrete Leisure Pier with Concrete Pillars
Wide Concrete Leisure Pier with Metal Pillars
Wide Solid Concrete Leisure Pier
4 New Commercial Signature Buildings
Bait & Bistro
Villa Maré
Maritime Museum
Conference Center
2 New Industrial Signature Buildings
Seafarer Shipyard
Fish & Chippery Seafood Factory
New North American Low Density Waterfront Business Zone (21 buildings, 63 assets)
New European Low Density Waterfront Business Zone (21 buildings, 63 assets)
New Props:
Yacht [Nature]
Sailing Boat [Nature]
8 New Industrial Props [Industrial Props]
5 New Maps
Driftwood Reach
Lakeside Harbour
Ribbon Isles
Sanctuary Bay
Verdant Vale
New Companies
New Chirps
6 New Achievements
What’s New Panel
Cold Wave Radio
16 New Songs
New DJ Content
Base game changes
Gameplay Fixes & Improvements:
Fixed game crashes to desktop after hovering the Small Elevated Subway Station over a Bus Stop.
Fixed a rare crash to desktop related to extractor areas
Fixed office max workers decrease to 5/5
Fixed incorrect calculation of max number of employees in commercial zone buildings
Fixed Recycling Center not exporting produced resources.
Fixed Post Facility with full storage not delivering local mail
Fixed MotorbikeDelivery01 not spawning
Fixed prison vans not spawning
Fixed issues related to specialized industry buildings not leveling up, earning a profit, and constantly collapsing
Fixes to the building leveling process
Fixed office/industrial demand not showing empty building factor when there is a need to fill empty office/industrial buildings.
Fixed “High Rent” for single homes and adjusted the home pathfinding to make the rich household prefer low density and the poor prefer high density.
Re-enabled building abandonment and fixed bugs related to it
Balanced resource chains and company profitability.
Increased the number of vehicles for warehouses from 3 to 10
Rebalanced signature building company profit
Rebalanced pollution
Increased the amount of noise pollution generated by both zoned and specialized industry
Increased the range of how far noise pollution spreads from buildings
Updated Residential Suitability to consider air and noise pollution
Increased the penalty citizens take from noise pollution slightly
Updates and fixes to all maps in relation to the water system updates
Water added outside the playable area
Updated City Hall bonuses to:
-5% City Service Base Upkeep Cost (city-wide)
-15% City Service Import Cost (city-wide)
Updated Central Bank bonuses to:
-50% Loan Interest (city-wide)
+1% Happiness Tax Tolerance (city-wide)
Updated Sickness to now reduce target citizen health by 50%
Added unemployment effect to citizen wellbeing
Added “Not enough Clearance” notification for bridges
Added small electricity and water consumptions for Small Emergency Shelter
Increased Overground Parking Building’s upgrade (Car Wash) Comfort Level to increase its effect.
Lowered Maximum City Specialization Bonus to 10%. Cities now also need to produce more Resources to gain the City Specialization Bonus
UI/controller fixes:
Multiple controller fixes
Improved production panel with more information for the production chains
Improved warehouses' Selected Info Panel
Added InfoView showing buildings that trade with Outside Connections
Added new tooltip when hovering over zoned buildings:
Residential and mixed zones show building level and number of residents
Other zones show building level
Added vehicle multiselect. This allows for one or more vehicles to spawn for a selected line.
Art/graphics:
Fixed prop outside the lot of Large Hadron Collider
Fixed visual issues with citizen models
Fixed birds sinking when idling on water
Updated road textures
Updated oil and agriculture lot range colors so they are more visible in different lighting conditions
Added animation to Radio Telescope and Satellite Uplink
Added swaying for watercrafts
Added animation for Oil Drilling Rig and Oil Pump
Misc:
Added an error message & better handling for corrupted packages error.
Water system updates
Replaced old water source system with a new and improved one
Option to convert maps to the new water system in the Editor
Improved water simulation
Updated all maps to use the new water system
Modding Fixes & Improvements:
LocalizationManager tracks locale sources added by mods and reloads them when localization gets rebuilt. This fixes code mod localization getting lost for the rest of the session when saving assets or maps in the Editor.
Paradox Mods Fixes & Improvements:
Updated to PDX Mods UI 1.12.1 and PDX SDK 1.38.1
Added the functionality to cancel mod downloads; mod downloads are then resumed if the previous attempt was canceled.
Reworked the cache files to fix playset conflict notifications.
Fixed crashes on startup related to invalid files or files not being accessible
Fixed selected mod version not updating correctly during the same session.
Fixed new playset sometimes getting the same ID as a previous one.
Fixed image and metadata files not getting deleted when updating a mod to a newer version.
Changed files in this update