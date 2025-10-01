- Achievement checking now triggers again after returning no Lobby, preventing a bug where some achievements weren't triggering
- Game now tries to reconnect again when on Lobby, after displaying "OFFLINE" on the top right corner. Players don't need to close the game and open it again anymore in order to be online again
- "Remove Jumpscares" accessibility option now works properly with the Beast jumpscare on PC/Tablet
- Objects won't clip through the floor anymore inside the Funhouse in "Anomaly Farm"
- Fixed a bug where some modifiers wouldn't apply if on 2nd session of play in "Anomaly Farm"
- Fixed a bug where player's head size would return to normal after grabbing the cargo cart in "Anomaly Farm"
- The gas can on "The House Always Wins" won't emmit shock particles anymore
- Fixed "Augmented Scale" player's not being able to pass through some pillar openings
- Fixed a bug where finding a hidden plier wouldn't trigger progression in "Anomaly Farm"
- Enemies now hear sounds emitted by players who have the "Random Sound" modifier
- Fixed some cases where the player name wouldn't show in the "New Modifier" interface
- Fixes in Curtis character highlight when incapacitated
- Various LOD fixes
- Various localization fixes
- Other small fixes
Miscellaneous:
- Small CPU and Networking optimizations in "Anomaly Farm"
- Small GPU optimization in "Anomaly Farm"
- Flashlight won't shine on boxes when carrying them with the cargo cart anymore, improving visibility
- Added visual effects to "Quick Talk", "Scorching Light" and "U Can't Touch This" modifiers
- Adjustments "Dense Fog" visual effect
- Added sound effects when inserting batteries on the final puzzle of "Anomaly Farm"
- Added reverb to player voices in "Anomaly Farm"
