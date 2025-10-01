TerminalMaster for Windows has gotten a small update for the Advanced databases and training mode.

Left over Linux code was removed which was causing some small output errors in Windows cmd when answering correctly any of the advanced databases in level up & training modes.

Code removed was for a drip sound for some Linux versions when answering correctly, this threw an error for Windows version as the command was not recognised in cmd.

Linux command clear was removed and replaced with Windows cls command to clear the previous screen which also threw an error in the above modes along with not clearing the previous output.

Small spelling error fixed at the start of app.