 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20207568 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TerminalMaster for Windows has gotten a small update for the Advanced databases and training mode.

Left over Linux code was removed which was causing some small output errors in Windows cmd when answering correctly any of the advanced databases in level up & training modes.

Code removed was for a drip sound for some Linux versions when answering correctly, this threw an error for Windows version as the command was not recognised in cmd.

Linux command clear was removed and replaced with Windows cls command to clear the previous screen which also threw an error in the above modes along with not clearing the previous output.

Small spelling error fixed at the start of app.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3043401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link