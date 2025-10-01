 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20207423 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

Alien tiles now properly can have path modified through them. They still cant be blow up or overloaded though.

Also, focus no longer gets stuck for a couple seconds when an enemy dies.

Thats all, enjoy!

