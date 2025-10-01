- Fixed an inventory weight bug after missions/recharges
- Fixed a weapon zoom bug when using a scope during a mission
- Fixed incorrect mission descriptions
- Fixed an issue with consumable usage after interrupting an action
September Update Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
