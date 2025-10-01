 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20207420 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an inventory weight bug after missions/recharges

- Fixed a weapon zoom bug when using a scope during a mission

- Fixed incorrect mission descriptions

- Fixed an issue with consumable usage after interrupting an action

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link