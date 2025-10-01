Hello Performers,
Some charts with errors have been corrected.
Re:End of a Dream - 5K ASTRA
∀- 5K ASTRA
Revenant - 5K ASTRA
The Last Page - 5K ASTRA
The records for these charts have been reset.
Please take note when playing.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update