1 October 2025 Build 20207287
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Performers,

Some charts with errors have been corrected.

Re:End of a Dream - 5K ASTRA

∀- 5K ASTRA

Revenant - 5K ASTRA

The Last Page - 5K ASTRA

The records for these charts have been reset.

Please take note when playing.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2717011
