Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.6b.

■ Patch Date

- PDT 2025.10.01(Wed) 21:00

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

- The Sword Pass begins.

ㄴ PDT 2025.10.01 (Wed) after Hotfix1.3.6b ~ 2025.10.30 (Thu) 03:59

- Fixed an issue where Boost items could not be used.

- A minimum waiting time will be applied between inputs for the additional shaping button to prevent errors that could occur due to fast input.

Thank you.