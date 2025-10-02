Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.6b.
■ Patch Date
- PDT 2025.10.01(Wed) 21:00
■ Platforms
- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5
■ Patch Details
- The Sword Pass begins.
ㄴ PDT 2025.10.01 (Wed) after Hotfix1.3.6b ~ 2025.10.30 (Thu) 03:59
- Fixed an issue where Boost items could not be used.
- A minimum waiting time will be applied between inputs for the additional shaping button to prevent errors that could occur due to fast input.
Thank you.
