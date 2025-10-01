gather various data through a public beta

Beta Major Changes

1. Combo Ability Expansion and Existing Combo Changes

Each combo now displays an icon.



#Planet: Changed to increase stats related to planet performance.



#Stormcloud: Basic attack speed is increased. Can no longer increase beyond maximum capacity, but stormclouds now recover periodically.



#Mystery: Changed to a support combo that doubles the level of a random artifact.



#Magitech: Added 'Electrocute' debuff.

Electrocute

A debuff that deals 180% of lightning attribute damage after 2 seconds. (Replaces the previous 'Erosion' debuff)

Stacks up to 2 times, and stacking does not refresh the duration.



2. New Combos Added

#Lake: A combo that enhances maximum MP and MP-using abilities.



#Academy: A collection of support artifacts that allow more effective use of spellbooks.



#Solarblade: Throws small swords made of meteoric iron and deals fire damage.







3. Bond Artifact System

Bond artifacts are unique artifacts that connect two combos .



. They appear as artifact rewards when you activate at least level 1 of the two corresponding combos.



Currently, approximately 12 bond artifacts are implemented, but we plan to add more in the future. (4 existing artifacts have been converted to bond artifacts.)







4. Artifact Changes

There are many changes per artifact and we couldn't track all the details, so we will only list the major changes. We appreciate your understanding.

10+ artifacts are being added. (Related to #Solarblade, #Planet, #Stormcloud, #Shadow)



Most artifacts are now assigned #combos.



An 'Activated Artifact' system is being added. These are artifacts that players can use by assigning keys in the skill window, in addition to spellbooks.



Some artifact stats and abilities are being changed.

- Chakram, Magic Carrot, Warm Stone, Small Magic Conch, Green Gear, Cold Lock, Magician's Coin: Combo assignments changed and stats adjusted

- Cloud Bottle, Spiky Acorn, Leaf Leather, Zappy Cream Puff, Lightning Rod: Stats adjusted due to #Stormcloud changes

- Telescope, Flag of Encouragement, Blue Ring, Red Dew, Enchanting Lure: Stats increased for better usability

- Helena's Stair Model: Changed to reduce the increase amount per level change

- Flame Cover, Ignition Oil: Removed due to changes in Ember combo mechanics

- Black Scale: Slightly nerfed

- Green Inkwell, Blue Pearl: Removed due to removal of Erosion debuff



5. Item Combo Drop Rate Adjustment System (Tentative name: 'Fruit Skewer')

may be modified or removed depending on future development progress

6. Combat Rule Changes

As stages progress, enemies are now granted 'Defense'. (Instead, HP has been adjusted down to match the damage reduction rate.)



'Chaos Damage' has been changed.

(Previous) Chaos Damage: A separate attribute not corresponding to 'Fire, Ice, Lightning, Physical'

(Changed) Chaos Damage: An attribute that corresponds to all damage types including 'Fire, Ice, Lightning, Physical'

In other words, Chaos damage now returns 'true' for all four attack type conditions: Fire/Ice/Lightning/Physical.

The 'Unclassified' attribute concept that previously corresponded to Chaos damage has been replaced with a new attribute type called 'Void Damage', which has been applied to some elements.



'Execute' has been changed.

Previous: Deals 400% of damage. (Does not count as a critical hit)

Changed: Critical hit damage multiplier is doubled. (Counts as a critical hit)



7. UI Additions and Changes

You can now view the 'Combo Effects' list in the journal.







Added a skills UI that consolidates unique abilities from spellbooks, activated artifacts, other costumes, etc. in one place. You can bind hotkeys by dragging skills or entering keys.



A small convenience feature is provided where you can press the 'Customize Weapon Input' button to directly configure normal attack and special attack bindings.







How to Join the Beta

Right-click Sephiria in your Steam Library → Properties



Betas



Select 'public-beta-newcombo' → Save



Launch Sephiria (Client version will display as 0.900.?)





Important Notes

Please be aware that the beta version may be more unstable than the current version.



All elements in the beta version are subject to significant changes when reflected in the official update.



Please back up your existing save data before joining the beta, just in case. (Back up the My Documents/Saved Games/Sephiria folder)



The beta will run for approximately 2 weeks. (Subject to change)



Public Beta and Future Schedule

Chapter 4

during winter (November-December)

Hello, this is Team Horay.We are pleased to announce that theupdate has been released as a public beta.The combo system, which provides additional stats based on the number of artifacts, was first introduced through an update in the 2024 demo version and has since become one of Sephiria's core systems. We planned this update toand enable more diverse item combinations.We initially intended to release the combo system revamp with minor adjustments within September, but the schedule was delayed as there were more elements to modify than we anticipated.Since many aspects have changed during development, we were concerned about potentially disrupting the existing gameplay feel. Therefore, we decided to first, refine the system, and then transition it to an official update in the future.Here are the main changes in the combo system update.There was a system previously added as an 'experimental feature' that hasn't been mentioned since. It's theWhile this system made it easier to find desired item combos, it also came with issues. (Problems like multi-tag items polluting the drop rate pool, users not being able to see how much the effect is applied, etc.) To address these issues, we've been internally creating and testing various systems, but haven't found a clear solution yet.This time, we're temporarily applying the 'Fruit Skewer (tentative name)' system to the beta as an experimental feature. Fruit Skewers are tools that can increase or decrease the drop rates of related combo items, which you can set before entering an expedition. With some randomness added, the combos that appear differ each run. Try increasing or decreasing the probability of your desired combos.This feature currently has only core functionality simply implemented, with resources and detailed rules not yet refined. Please note that this systemAfter refining the combo revamp update and uploading it as an official update, we intend to work on new content such as. While the previously announced roadmap scheduled the Chapter 4 update for fall, the schedule has been delayed, and we expect to provide this update. We sincerely apologize to those who have been eagerly waiting for the Chapter 4 update. We will do our best to develop and deliver the scenarios and new expedition elements added in Chapter 4 with high quality.It's already been 6 months since the game's release. While there are still mountains of issues to resolve, we seem to have made significant progress in various areas including game content, bugs, and stability compared to the initial release. We want to emphasize that this would never have been possible without your support and encouragement. We will continue development with a grateful heart.