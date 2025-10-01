Hotfix 0.7.1: Sleep Restored!

We just pushed a quick hotfix to address two annoying bugs that were keeping everyone up when loading older save files!

NPC Insomnia Cured: Your citizens will now correctly go to bed instead of staying awake forever. They can finally be put to rest (the good kind!).

Player Rest Fixed: We also solved an issue that prevented you from using the rest function.,

Now that the entire City is out of the running for the "Most Sleep Deprived" award, you can go ahead and take a break yourself!