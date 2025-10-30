Hello Champions,

A huge thank you from everyone at Don't Nod Entertainment and Tiny Bull Studios for your incredible support and passion for The Lonesome Guild. We've been thrilled to see so many of you embarking on this journey.

We've been closely reading your reports and are now deploying our first hotfix to address the most critical issues and progression blockers reported by players.

Below are the fixes included in this update.

Patch Highlights & Fixes

Falling Character Safety Net: We've added a safety check to prevent characters from getting permanently stuck in a falling state. While restarting the game may still be necessary if this occurs, you should no longer be trapped in an endless fall.

Fixed a softlock with the first Ilbe encounter that occured to players while backtracking.

Fixed potential softlocks with certain encounters in the Sootpipes.

Fixed an issue with the Eunimonya guards before the arena becoming non-interactable after telling them you "needed more time" and then traveling to another zone via the world map.

Fixed a bug causing the Trummelporta doors to close unexpectedly.

Fixed a bug that prevented Espiritu Ori door before the second altar from opening correctly.

Fixed an issue where characters could fall off a bridge or stairs during "Crisis in Crinklewood" main quest.

Fixed a bug that would cause Davinci to fall through the ground after a cutscene in Ilbe during Sarangalyn's quest.

We are continuously monitoring your reports and are ready to address any new issues that may arise. The Tiny Bull Studios team is constantly at work to improve your game experience.



Thank you once again for your support. May your journey to fight Loneliness be a memorable one!