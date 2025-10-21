 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20206966 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new hotfix (1.1.21) has been released with the following changes:

- Fix the steam keyboard showing on input wheels such as during trading
Reported by Nicolas
- Fix event caching introducing confusing behaviour in the input remapping dialog
Reported by Nicolas
- Fix regression in Alloy causing the map to no longer render properly
- Fix the map achievement not being triggered due to an invalid counting of visible map chunks
Reported by Gleefre
- Fix a flashing lights bug on SteamOS by forcing the Steam Linux Runtime 1.0. If you still encounter a flashing screen at the start, please manually force the runtime in the game settings.
Reported by Baggers

