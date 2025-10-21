A new hotfix (1.1.21) has been released with the following changes:



- Fix the steam keyboard showing on input wheels such as during trading

Reported by Nicolas

- Fix event caching introducing confusing behaviour in the input remapping dialog

Reported by Nicolas

- Fix regression in Alloy causing the map to no longer render properly

- Fix the map achievement not being triggered due to an invalid counting of visible map chunks

Reported by Gleefre

- Fix a flashing lights bug on SteamOS by forcing the Steam Linux Runtime 1.0. If you still encounter a flashing screen at the start, please manually force the runtime in the game settings.

Reported by Baggers