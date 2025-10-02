 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20206832 Edited 2 October 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!

[Version Number: 0.71.158144]

Just letting you know we made a super small hotfix.

It is a technical change in order to prepare for the next update.

In case you missed it 👇

Roadmap for the EA

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3407390/view/496081831875052762?l=english

Changed files in this update

Depot 3407391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link