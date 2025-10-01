 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20206811 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Players,

This update is a hotfix for the following issue

  • Resolved the issue preventing the game from starting on certain PCs.

Changed files in this update

