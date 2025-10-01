 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20206760 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

As promised, we have just released an update addressing a ton of issues and bug reports we have received since the 1.0 launch. Thank you so much for your feedback, and please keep it coming!

Features

New Gate Missions
Gate missions are now locked to specific biomes and come with nasty outbreak mutators. To boost morale, each dwarf will be given a mandatory pep talk and a shiny artifact to lug into the dive. Do the company proud!

VFX Slider
Explosions look awesome. Too awesome, in some circumstances. To address this, we've added a VFX slider that lets you tone down explosions (and other effects), making it easier to see glyphids on the map.

Anomaly Dives
Management has approved B0b-33 for missions in Vanilla, Bloody Learner, Hardcore, and Company Man anomalies. Additionally, Elimination can now once again be played in the vanilla anomaly dive.

Fixes

  • LOK-1 and "Hurricane" Guided Rocket System no longer target untargetable enemies

  • Breach Cutter scales correctly with Lifetime

  • Fixed an issue where explosive plants would not deal damage in the first stage

  • Fixed an issue that made enemies ignore lava

  • Fixed an issue with players being stuck on the loading screen

  • Fixed an issue where you could continue to buy the same thing in the shop multiple times

  • Fixed an issue that prevented masteries from unlocking correctly

  • Fixed an issue where completed masteries didn’t count class mod masteries correctly

  • Fixed an issue where gear could have a 0% stat mod shown

  • Fixed an issue where the “Complete a stage with alien threat level less than 1” mission goal was not acting properly

  • Fixed an issue where “unreasonable uptime” unlocked instantly when disposable tech Overclock was picked on a drone

  • Fixed an issue where the wrong biome name was displayed on a biome mastery reward

  • Fixed an issue with the “You’re locked in here with me” achievement

  • Fixed an issue with the “Karl is that you?” achievement

  • Fixed an issue with the “I ain’t buying it” achievement

  • Fixed an issue with the “Now where did I put my keys” achievement

  • Fixed an issue where players could jump on top of the C4 pallets in the Escort mission

  • Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls would not appear when inspecting the weapon

  • Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls VFX would lag behind the hot ball

  • Fixed an issue with looping audio on Bosco Weapons

  • Fixed an issue with looping audio on Firefly Drones and K-1 Viper Drones

  • Fixed an issue with looping audio from Overclock Disposable Tech

  • Fixed an issue with looping audio from the Ommoran Beamers

Improvements

  • You can now hide completed milestones

  • Optimized damage numbers

  • Improved gear screen layout

  • Improved meta shop layout

  • Clearer end screen communication

  • Clearer mastery bonus communication

  • Stronger call to action to enter gear screen in the play flow

  • Gear no longer drops in the last 10 seconds of the stage

  • Gear no longer drops off the map

  • Lowered the chance to get similar gear drops in a row

Balance changes

  • Vanguard Contracts now reward Epic gear on first win

  • Lethal Operations now reward Legendary gear on first win

  • Mission goals

    • Elimination: Sector 1 Hollow Bough: Mine 500 regenerating vines → 250 regenerating vines

    • Elimination: Sector 1 Salt Pit: Mine 2000 Rocks → Mine 1000 Rocks

  • Weapons

    • Plasma Burster: 

      • Base damage 70 → 75

    • Cryo Grenade: 

      • Base damage 90 → 100

    • Arc-Tek Cryo Guard: 

      • Base damage 80 → 90

      • Drone count 3 → 4

      • Weapon range 6 → 4

    • Hi-Volt Thunderbird: 

      • Base damage 20 → 24

      • Potency 12 → 14

    • Deepcore PGL: 

      • Base damage 120 → 135

      • Fire rate 0,4/sec → 0,5/Sec

    • Lead Storm Minigun: 

      • Base damage 18 → 20

    • Shard Diffractor: 

      • Base damage 25 → 28

    • Breach Cutter: 

      • Base damage 32 → 35

      • Weapon range upgrade removed from the upgrade pool

    • Experimental Plasma Charger: 

      • Base damage 120 → 125

    • Bulldog:

      • Knockback is now the default and not an Overclock

    • High Explosive Grenade: 

      • Base damage 160 → 175

      • Base explosion radius 3.5 → 3.8

    • Stubby: 

      • Base damage 28 → 30

      • Potency 12 → 14

    • TH-0R Bug Taser: 

      • Potency 20 → 22

    • CRSPR Flamethrower: 

      • Base damage 28 → 32

  • Overclocks

    • Explosive Reload: 

      • Explosion radius 6 → 7

    • Spliced Emitter: 

      • Weapon range 50% → 75% 

      • Damage 50% → 75% 

      • Potency 50% → 75%

    • Impact Punch: 

      • Damage 35% → 45%

    • Krakatoa Protocol: 

      • Radius 3 → 3,5

      • Damage modifier 0,1 → 0,125

    • Thermal Oscillator (nerfed): 

      • Slow potency modifier 50% → 40%

    • Personal Space Invaders: 

      • Weapon range -65% → -50%

    • Ionized Plasma: 

      • Potency Stack modifier 1 → 1,1

    • Overcharged Fuelcells: 

      • Damage 150% → 175%,

      • Lifetime -50% → -40%

  • Artifacts

    • FRZ Shield Belt: 

      • Cooldown timer 30 sec → 15 Sec

    • BRN Shield Belt: 

      • Cooldown timer 30 sec → 15 Sec

Changed files in this update

