Hello Miners,

As promised, we have just released an update addressing a ton of issues and bug reports we have received since the 1.0 launch. Thank you so much for your feedback, and please keep it coming!



Features

New Gate Missions

Gate missions are now locked to specific biomes and come with nasty outbreak mutators. To boost morale, each dwarf will be given a mandatory pep talk and a shiny artifact to lug into the dive. Do the company proud!

VFX Slider

Explosions look awesome. Too awesome, in some circumstances. To address this, we've added a VFX slider that lets you tone down explosions (and other effects), making it easier to see glyphids on the map.

Anomaly Dives

Management has approved B0b-33 for missions in Vanilla, Bloody Learner, Hardcore, and Company Man anomalies. Additionally, Elimination can now once again be played in the vanilla anomaly dive.

Fixes

LOK-1 and "Hurricane" Guided Rocket System no longer target untargetable enemies

Breach Cutter scales correctly with Lifetime

Fixed an issue where explosive plants would not deal damage in the first stage

Fixed an issue that made enemies ignore lava

Fixed an issue with players being stuck on the loading screen

Fixed an issue where you could continue to buy the same thing in the shop multiple times

Fixed an issue that prevented masteries from unlocking correctly

Fixed an issue where completed masteries didn’t count class mod masteries correctly

Fixed an issue where gear could have a 0% stat mod shown

Fixed an issue where the “Complete a stage with alien threat level less than 1” mission goal was not acting properly

Fixed an issue where “unreasonable uptime” unlocked instantly when disposable tech Overclock was picked on a drone

Fixed an issue where the wrong biome name was displayed on a biome mastery reward

Fixed an issue with the “You’re locked in here with me” achievement

Fixed an issue with the “Karl is that you?” achievement

Fixed an issue with the “I ain’t buying it” achievement

Fixed an issue with the “Now where did I put my keys” achievement

Fixed an issue where players could jump on top of the C4 pallets in the Escort mission

Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls would not appear when inspecting the weapon

Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls VFX would lag behind the hot ball

Fixed an issue with looping audio on Bosco Weapons

Fixed an issue with looping audio on Firefly Drones and K-1 Viper Drones

Fixed an issue with looping audio from Overclock Disposable Tech

Fixed an issue with looping audio from the Ommoran Beamers

Improvements

You can now hide completed milestones

Optimized damage numbers

Improved gear screen layout

Improved meta shop layout

Clearer end screen communication

Clearer mastery bonus communication

Stronger call to action to enter gear screen in the play flow

Gear no longer drops in the last 10 seconds of the stage

Gear no longer drops off the map

Lowered the chance to get similar gear drops in a row

Balance changes