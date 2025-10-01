Hello Miners,
As promised, we have just released an update addressing a ton of issues and bug reports we have received since the 1.0 launch. Thank you so much for your feedback, and please keep it coming!
Features
New Gate Missions
Gate missions are now locked to specific biomes and come with nasty outbreak mutators. To boost morale, each dwarf will be given a mandatory pep talk and a shiny artifact to lug into the dive. Do the company proud!
VFX Slider
Explosions look awesome. Too awesome, in some circumstances. To address this, we've added a VFX slider that lets you tone down explosions (and other effects), making it easier to see glyphids on the map.
Anomaly Dives
Management has approved B0b-33 for missions in Vanilla, Bloody Learner, Hardcore, and Company Man anomalies. Additionally, Elimination can now once again be played in the vanilla anomaly dive.
Fixes
LOK-1 and "Hurricane" Guided Rocket System no longer target untargetable enemies
Breach Cutter scales correctly with Lifetime
Fixed an issue where explosive plants would not deal damage in the first stage
Fixed an issue that made enemies ignore lava
Fixed an issue with players being stuck on the loading screen
Fixed an issue where you could continue to buy the same thing in the shop multiple times
Fixed an issue that prevented masteries from unlocking correctly
Fixed an issue where completed masteries didn’t count class mod masteries correctly
Fixed an issue where gear could have a 0% stat mod shown
Fixed an issue where the “Complete a stage with alien threat level less than 1” mission goal was not acting properly
Fixed an issue where “unreasonable uptime” unlocked instantly when disposable tech Overclock was picked on a drone
Fixed an issue where the wrong biome name was displayed on a biome mastery reward
Fixed an issue with the “You’re locked in here with me” achievement
Fixed an issue with the “Karl is that you?” achievement
Fixed an issue with the “I ain’t buying it” achievement
Fixed an issue with the “Now where did I put my keys” achievement
Fixed an issue where players could jump on top of the C4 pallets in the Escort mission
Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls would not appear when inspecting the weapon
Fixed an issue where Experimental Plasma Charger Unstable Overclock Drippin Hot Balls VFX would lag behind the hot ball
Fixed an issue with looping audio on Bosco Weapons
Fixed an issue with looping audio on Firefly Drones and K-1 Viper Drones
Fixed an issue with looping audio from Overclock Disposable Tech
Fixed an issue with looping audio from the Ommoran Beamers
Improvements
You can now hide completed milestones
Optimized damage numbers
Improved gear screen layout
Improved meta shop layout
Clearer end screen communication
Clearer mastery bonus communication
Stronger call to action to enter gear screen in the play flow
Gear no longer drops in the last 10 seconds of the stage
Gear no longer drops off the map
Lowered the chance to get similar gear drops in a row
Balance changes
Vanguard Contracts now reward Epic gear on first win
Lethal Operations now reward Legendary gear on first win
Mission goals
Elimination: Sector 1 Hollow Bough: Mine 500 regenerating vines → 250 regenerating vines
Elimination: Sector 1 Salt Pit: Mine 2000 Rocks → Mine 1000 Rocks
Weapons
Plasma Burster:
Base damage 70 → 75
Cryo Grenade:
Base damage 90 → 100
Arc-Tek Cryo Guard:
Base damage 80 → 90
Drone count 3 → 4
Weapon range 6 → 4
Hi-Volt Thunderbird:
Base damage 20 → 24
Potency 12 → 14
Deepcore PGL:
Base damage 120 → 135
Fire rate 0,4/sec → 0,5/Sec
Lead Storm Minigun:
Base damage 18 → 20
Shard Diffractor:
Base damage 25 → 28
Breach Cutter:
Base damage 32 → 35
Weapon range upgrade removed from the upgrade pool
Experimental Plasma Charger:
Base damage 120 → 125
Bulldog:
Knockback is now the default and not an Overclock
High Explosive Grenade:
Base damage 160 → 175
Base explosion radius 3.5 → 3.8
Stubby:
Base damage 28 → 30
Potency 12 → 14
TH-0R Bug Taser:
Potency 20 → 22
CRSPR Flamethrower:
Base damage 28 → 32
Overclocks
Explosive Reload:
Explosion radius 6 → 7
Spliced Emitter:
Weapon range 50% → 75%
Damage 50% → 75%
Potency 50% → 75%
Impact Punch:
Damage 35% → 45%
Krakatoa Protocol:
Radius 3 → 3,5
Damage modifier 0,1 → 0,125
Thermal Oscillator (nerfed):
Slow potency modifier 50% → 40%
Personal Space Invaders:
Weapon range -65% → -50%
Ionized Plasma:
Potency Stack modifier 1 → 1,1
Overcharged Fuelcells:
Damage 150% → 175%,
Lifetime -50% → -40%
Artifacts
FRZ Shield Belt:
Cooldown timer 30 sec → 15 Sec
BRN Shield Belt:
Cooldown timer 30 sec → 15 Sec
