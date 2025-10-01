 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20206757 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.2.0.0

Patch Notes

Content Additions

  • Added 2 new furniture themes

    • Wisteria

    • Sadness Artists

  • Added 4 new brooms

    • Rosy Bloom

    • A Dream Like a Fairy Tale

    • Fast Oak Broom

    • Sturdy Oak Broom

Convenience & Experience Improvements

  • Input

    • Added Keyboard Control Mode

      • Players who had not set controls in previous versions will now automatically select Keyboard Control Mode when starting the game after this update.

    • If incorrect control settings are detected when starting the game, the control settings UI will appear for resetting.

  • Storage

    • Added “Empty Storage” function

    • When specific items exist in either storage or inventory, added a function to transfer them in bulk to the other side

  • Shops

    • Changed the sales method of the broom shop to a system similar to the furniture shop

    • Changed so that Diane’s shop and Witch Catalog’s shop sell a greater variety of brooms

Known Major Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

  • Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.

  • Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link