v5.2.0.0
Patch Notes
Content Additions
Added 2 new furniture themes
Wisteria
Sadness Artists
Added 4 new brooms
Rosy Bloom
A Dream Like a Fairy Tale
Fast Oak Broom
Sturdy Oak Broom
Convenience & Experience Improvements
Input
Added Keyboard Control Mode
Players who had not set controls in previous versions will now automatically select Keyboard Control Mode when starting the game after this update.
If incorrect control settings are detected when starting the game, the control settings UI will appear for resetting.
Storage
Added “Empty Storage” function
When specific items exist in either storage or inventory, added a function to transfer them in bulk to the other side
Shops
Changed the sales method of the broom shop to a system similar to the furniture shop
Changed so that Diane’s shop and Witch Catalog’s shop sell a greater variety of brooms
Known Major Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.
Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update