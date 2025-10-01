Changed so that Diane’s shop and Witch Catalog’s shop sell a greater variety of brooms

Changed the sales method of the broom shop to a system similar to the furniture shop

When specific items exist in either storage or inventory, added a function to transfer them in bulk to the other side

If incorrect control settings are detected when starting the game, the control settings UI will appear for resetting.

Players who had not set controls in previous versions will now automatically select Keyboard Control Mode when starting the game after this update.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.