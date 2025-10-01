 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20206726
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed minor Bounty & Recon GUI display issues (resources shown in red when missing).
  • Added direct mission buttons to jump to rooms (O₂, Food) and collect resources more easily.
  • Changed Steam WW Leaderboard to secure server-side updates.
  • Added a new Steam PvP Leaderboard.
  • Adjusted Explosive Crossbow cooldown for RTS balance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2983762
