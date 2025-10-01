- Fixed minor Bounty & Recon GUI display issues (resources shown in red when missing).
- Added direct mission buttons to jump to rooms (O₂, Food) and collect resources more easily.
- Changed Steam WW Leaderboard to secure server-side updates.
- Added a new Steam PvP Leaderboard.
- Adjusted Explosive Crossbow cooldown for RTS balance
Updates & Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
